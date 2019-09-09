Kim Kardashian Reveals Troubling Health Diagnosis on ‘KUWTK’ Premiere

All eyes were on the premiere of Keeping up with the Kardashians Sunday night. The new season kicked off with plenty of drama, as always, but one of the more surprising storylines to come from the Season 17 premiere was the health scare that Kim Kardashian is dealing with.

After experiencing pain and numbness in her hands, Kardashian opted to not waste time wondering what the issue may be. She headed to the doctors where underwent a blood test. Kardashian, who already has been dealing with psoriasis since 2011, received her initial results later in the episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her doctor, Dr. Daniel Wallace, shared that her “antibodies are positive for Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis.” He reaffirmed with her that this doesn’t mean she has lupus and that sometimes there are false screenings.

Understandably, Kardashian took the news pretty hard: “You know, you really do get in your head and think about the worst possible things that can happen. So, for the next few days it’s gonna be really hell…living, wondering what I have, what’s going on and how to fix this.”

Thinking about the pain in my hands and what it could be is really scary and can get you in a scary head space. I was so anxious to just figure out what was wrong #KUWTK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 9, 2019

Kardashian, who took the call from her doctor alongside her sisters, minus Kourtney Kardashian, told those in the room that she is “freaking out.” They all urged her that, like the doctor said, there’s no definitive in the report. Wallace said that they will learn more in her follow-up appointment for that Friday.

According to the Lupus Foundation of America, the disease is characterized as, “a chronic autoimmune disease that can damage any part of the body.” Lupus can vary in severity from mild to life-threatening. The site reports that five million people are affected by the disease.

It was not revealed on the show whether she does or doesn’t have lupus. With the show filming earlier in the year, Kardashian also hasn’t made any of this public before this either. Followers on Twitter had sent their best wishes her way after seeing the scene unfold.

Luckily I got an answer quickly but it was a rollercoaster of emotions #KUWTK https://t.co/KahoK82pTP — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 9, 2019

Keeping up with the Kardashians airs on Sunday at 9 p.m. E.T. on E!.