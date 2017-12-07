Kim, Khloe Kardashian Tease Cleveland Spin-Off Series

From pregnancy allusions to cosmetic launches, it seems like there’s nothing the Kardashian and Jenner women refrain from teasing their fans with.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Dec 5, 2017 at 1:35pm PST

Kim Kardashian took to her Snapchat story with sister Khloé Kardashian to send fans into a frenzy with a cryptic question, making many wonder if the two are planning another Keeping Up With the Kardashians spin-off.

While the two sisters admired their faces beneath a Snapchat filter during some “sister time,” Kim sparked fans’ interest.

“Do you guys think that Koko and Keke should take something?” Kim asked, referring to the spin-off shows Kourtney and Kim Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York.

“Where should we take? New York again? Miami?” Kim asked Khloé, who didn’t like either of those suggestions.

Fans immediately flooded social media with their own suggestions for where the two sisters should “take.” Some wanted New York and Miami again, while others asked for Orlando, Nashville, Las Vegas, San Fransisco, London, Australia and even Sao Paolo, Brazil.

@KimKardashian and @khloekardashian take Miami for sureeeee! Wanna hear “the Kardashian sisters are back!” — Manuel Soria (@ManueL_Soria) December 6, 2017

So I think @KimKardashian & @khloekardashian should take San Francisco! Let’s get a little kardashian flare up in the bay!! — okurrr baybee🤘🏼 (@DanniiiDeeee) December 5, 2017

Others begged for the sisters to take Cleveland, because that’s where Khloé currently lives with her Cleveland Cavaliers boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Others wondered if the spin-off would feature the children of the ever-growing Kardashian family — especially since Kim and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child and Khloé and Thompson are reportedly expecting their first.

However, momager and Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner shut down the idea of a kids’ spin-off in October, so we can safely rule that one out.

“I think it’s a little too early to start thinking about [the kids],” Jenner told Glamour in October. “They’re amazing, and when they’re around they are in the show, but I think it’s a little too early for them to have any kind of spin-off.”

One thing is for sure as fans await further news about this “Koko and Keke” spin-off, wherever it may be: Things are going to get wild.