Kim Kardashian’s Insurance Company Suing Bodguard Over Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian‘s insurance company has filed a $6.1 million lawsuit against the bodyguard who was with the reality star when she was robbed in Paris in October 2016, TMZ reports.

American International Group (AIG) is suing Pascal Duvier and his security and protection company Protect Security for $6.1 million, which was the amount AIG paid Kardashian for the items that were taken from her during the robbery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room after a group of men entered the building and forcing their way into the reality star’s room. The thieves bound and gagged Kardashian and put her in her bathtub, robbing her of what she estimated was millions of dollars’ worth of items including the $4 million engagement ring she had received from husband Kanye West.

The lawsuit claims that the hotel Kardashian was staying at had multiple security breaches that Duvier should have noticed including the front gate to the courtyard of the hotel missing a lock and the intercom to the door not working properly.

At the time of the robbery, Duvier was with Kardashian’s sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at a Paris nightclub.

“It wouldn’t be that strange for Pascal to be dispatched to be with Kourtney or the other family members once Kim was ‘safely’ in her residence,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “And he regularly provides security for the whole family — not just Kim.”

The suit claims Duvier and Protect Security “negligently, carelessly, and/or recklessly performed their protection, security, monitoring, inspection, and/or surveying of” Kardashian West and the Hotel, PEOPLE reports. The documents also allege that Duvier and his company “should have known that they were required to protect, secure, monitor, inspect, and/or survey … using the skill and care reasonably expected of those in this industry.”

AIG also noted that the concierge at the private hotel did not have any security training, but the concierge and hotel are not being sued. The concierge unwillingly helped the thieves after he was held at gunpoint and forced to unlock Kardashian’s door.

Kardashian and West ended their professional relationship with Duvier one month after the robbery.

“Pascal no longer works for Kim and Kanye, but he wasn’t fired,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “He instead reassigned himself to another family for professional reasons. Pascal thought that he did let down Kim and didn’t do his job properly in Paris. They all agreed that it was better for Kim and Kanye to hire a completely new security team.”

Photo Credit: Getty / James Devaney