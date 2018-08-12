Kim Kardashian Hints Sister Kourtney May Exit ‘KUWTK’

The tension between sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian reaches new heights in the next episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, with Kim teasing Kourtney’s possible exit from the show.

Things just got a whole lot juicier.

In a 15-second teaser for the Aug. 12 KUWTK episode, Kourtney is heard telling producers, “I don’t even want to be around my sisters. They just don’t have my back.”

“She can’t commit to filming a season,” Kim says to the camera.

Then, we see a crying Kourtney tell Kim and sister Khloe Kardashian, “I’m not up for it!”

“Then get out,” Khloe replies.

In a previous teaser for this weekend’s episode, E! Network showed a scene with Kourtney refusing to go to counseling with Kim, despite Khloe’s wishes. Kourtney also accused her sisters of making fun of her for going to her own therapist.

“We don’t make fun of you for going to therapy. We make fun of you for literally hating us because of your therapist now,” Khloe told Kourtney.

“I don’t hate you. My therapist just said this will start to happen,” Kourtney replied. “People that you’re close to you’ll probably have some arguments with them. I don’t think we need to go to therapy, to be honest, to solve our problems. I think we should just talk.”

Khloe then reminded Kourtney that she thinks she’s the one with a communication issue. As Khloe spoke, Kourtney kept looking at her phone, which prompted her to ask Kourtney if she would actually pay attention to a therapist.

“In therapy, are you on your phone or do you give your therapist attention?” Khloe asked. “If you were listening instead of zooming in on some picture you would have known what I was saying. So if you don’t care to fix relationships with your sister, I can’t force you to.”

The return of Keeping Up With The Kardashians pulled back the curtain on a feud between Kim and Kourtney that unfolded late last year, around the time the family took their Christmas card photos. Kim accused Kourtney of being uncooperative because she could not make it to the scheduled photoshoot. Kourtney later skipped Kim’s baby shower.

Since those episodes were filmed though, the two sisters have appeared to be on good terms. Kourtney did appear in the Christmas card photos and the sisters have appeared cordial on Instagram. Just last week, they both attended younger sister Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party without incident.

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney sparred on Twitter as the premiere episode aired last weekend, but at the end, Kim said everyone was good.

“Dont ever get it twisted, me, Kourtney and Khloe are GOOD! ALWAYS!!!! Never question that,” Kim tweeted.

New episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

