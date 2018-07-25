Kim Kardashian Defends Straightening Daughter North West’s Hair

Another day, another controversy for Kim Kardashian — this time involving her 5-year-old daughter, North.

Earlier this week, Kardashian used social media to share a snap of North giving her dad, Kanye West, a kiss on the cheek, with the 5-year-old sporting straight hair in the shot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I can still feel the love,” the makeup mogul captioned the image.

After the photo was shared, commenters immediately came for Kardashian, criticizing her for straightening her daughter’s naturally curly hair.

Amidst the controversy, Kardashian addressed the situation on Twitter, replying to a fan who wrote, “Don’t straighten her hair too much it’ll ruin her curls..I did that to my hair and ruined it but I’m finally getting my natural curly hair back.”

Noting that North having straight hair is a rare occasion, Kardashian wrote, “She is allowed twice a year, on her birthday and birthday party! This pic was taken back in June on her [birthday].”

She is allowed twice a year, on her birthday and birthday party! This pic was taken back in June on her bday https://t.co/f0WlCYnCEo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 24, 2018

Fans will remember that North was indeed sporting straight hair at her joint birthday party with her cousin Penelope in June, as well as on her own birthday when she was seen out with her mom.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has faced criticism involving her eldest daughter, as the mom of three was recently the subject of backlash for wearing her own hair in braids, something she explained she did to bond with North.

“I actually did that look because North said she wanted braids and asked if I would do them with her,” Kardashian told Bustle after the fact. “So we braided her hair and then we braided my hair.”

Kardashian had previously worn Fulani braids and deemed the style “Bo Derek braids,” after the actress, something she was also heavily criticized for.

“I [do] remember the backlash when I had the blonde hair and that I called them ‘Bo Derek braids,’” she said. “But I obviously know they’re called fulani braids and I know the origin of where they came from and I’m totally respectful of that. I’m not tone deaf to where I don’t get it. I do get it.”

“Maybe if I had come out and explained that from the beginning instead of calling them ‘Bo Derek braids,’ then it wouldn’t have gotten such backlash,” the 37-year-old continued. “But in no way am I ever trying to disrespect anyone’s culture by wearing braids. If anything, my daughter was so excited to see me get matching braids with her. [When] we did her hair in these braids, she was so excited.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian