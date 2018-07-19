Khloe Kardashian Calls out Kris Jenner’s Friend for Tristan Thompson Remarks

Khloé Kardashian is not here for Kris Jenner’s friends talking about her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star seemed to throw shade at Jenner’s longtime friend Lisa Stanley, commenting on an Instagram post which talked about the radio host’s comments on her relationship.

According to Us Weekly, Kardashian came across the Instagram post by website Hollywood Unlocked on Tuesday, noting how Stanley claimed in a recent interview that the reality star and the Cleveland Cavaliers player are “working through couples therapy” in the wake of his cheating scandal, which broke days before the birth of their daughter True.

“Who is Lisa Stanley???” Kardashian wrote in the comments section of the post, as captured by Comments by Celebs.

The response came just one day after the family friend said on KIIS FM’s Celeb HQ show that the couple are “working hard” on their relationship these days.

“She was never planning on leaving him,” Stanley claimed. “Khloé was always going to try and make this work for a plethora of reasons. The first reason is she has a child now (3-month-old daughter True), and she feels very connected to (Thompson) in that way. The second reason is she loves him. She clearly loves the man.”

Stanley added that Kardashian “probably” would have left the athlete “if Kris and the family had it their way.” She continued, “Tristan would just be the baby daddy — and be very much involved.”

Reports of Thompson’s cheating surfaced back in April, while the Good American designer was pregnant. He was spotted kissing and getting cozy with multiple women from November until the news broke two days before True’s birth.

The couple has since rekindled the relationship and seem to be stronger than ever since they returned to Los Angeles from Cleveland.

“Khloé and Tristan have completely put all their problems behind them and are happy,” a source told Us in June. “There has been a lot of co-mingling since they’ve been home with [her] sisters and Kris. Everything is going fine. Everyone has finally accepted that Tristan is a part of their lives.”

The couple has not addressed the cheating allegations head on since it happened, but the topic will be one of the subjects addressed during the upcoming 15th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, premiering this summer.

“They always discuss real life things on the show. They’ve never ignored a topic,” a source told the outlet. “It will definitely be brought up, but they don’t know how much. They can film hours about it, but in the end, Khloé is one of the executive producers and will have final say on what actually makes air.”

The series will return with all new episodes Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on E!