Joy-Anna Duggar Has Message for Husband Austin Forsyth Following Devastating Miscarriage

Following the miscarriage of her second child, Counting On star Joy-Anna Duggar is leaning on her “anchor,” husband Austin Forsyth, for support. The TLC star, who had revealed the loss of daughter Annabell Elise earlier this month, took to Instagram on Friday, July 19 to share an update on her grieving process, revealing that she is relying on family to help her through this difficult time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Jul 18, 2019 at 5:21pm PDT

The post received plenty of support from Duggar’s more than 850,000 followers.

“Y’all look adorable,” Anna Duggar wrote.

“I’ve been keeping you both in my thoughts and prayers – what a beautiful picture of you both,” one fan commented.

“Pray you are both healing,” another added.

“So many prayers for y’all it’s good to see your smile Joy,” commented a third.

Duggar and Forsyth, who had married in 2017 and welcomed their first child, son Gideon, in February of 2018, revealed in an Instagram post on July 3 that they had suffered a miscarriage.

Explaining that they had gone in for their 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal, they wrote that they had didn’t “hear a heartbeat or see any movement.”

“Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord,” their post read. “In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, “I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me” (2 Sam 12:23). We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again.”

“We named her Annabell Elise. Annabell means ‘God has favored me’, and Elise means ‘God satisfies’,” they added. “What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”

The tragic news was met with a wave of support from the couple’s family as well as fans, many of whom took to social media to share their condolences and offer words of support.

“We pray that God will comfort Joy and Austin and carry them through this difficult time,” Duggar family patriarch and matriarch Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wrote in part on the official Duggar Instagram account.

Duggar’s sister, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, wrote that “Annabell will forever be in our hearts. We love you all and are praying for God’s peace and comfort during this time.”