Jill Duggar Responds to Backlash From Fans With Latest Instagram Post

Jill (Duggar) Dillard responded to criticism spawned by her latest Instagram post.

The Counting On star caught backlash Friday after revealing to her followers her serious attempts to kill a wasp, leading to also killing a bee.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“No, just no!” Dillard wrote in the caption of her photos, showing the dead bugs. “I spent several minutes yesterday trying to kill a wasp that come(sic) into the house and in the meantime also killed a bee, then killed ANOTHER wasp today!”

Dillard added: “Israel was helping protect Sam while I kept telling him how I wished [Derick Dillard] was home at that moment to kill the flying, stinging insect!! [laughing out loud]. I HATE flying critters!!! Actually, I hate almost all bugs, but especially those that can actually do some harm…or look like they could!!Who else hates these things with a vengeance?!”

Many of the celebrity’s followers took to the comments section to shame her actions, InTouch reports, attempting to educate her via Instagram on the dangers of the decline of the bee population.

“Bees are so good for the environment, don’t kill them,” one Instagram user wrote. “Capture them in a cup and let them out, that’s what I do. Wasps suck ass, kill those guys.”

“Seriously, killed a bee? Do you know anything about current events?” another chimed in.

“If you’re going to kill bees, probably don’t put it on Instagram. Also, don’t kill bees,” another user wrote.

Noticing her fans’ criticism, the reality star clapped back in the comments section claiming she has every right to kill the bees in her property.

“Ya’ll seriously?! If it’s in my home, it’s trespassing,” Dillard said of the insects. “I do try to take most critters outside, but some I just don’t. And I got stung by a bee once on my foot and was on crutches for three days. Literally had to crawl everywhere.”

She added, “No joke. Even had to use a little scooter to get around one day since my entire family was at a theme park for the day. I’m not anti-bee, just don’t like them close to me.”

The mother-of-two is used to defending her choices on social media. In March a fan took issue with her and husband Derick sitting next to each other, as opposed to across from each other, while on a date night.

“We ALWAYS do!! We prefer to sit next to each other vs. with the whole table between us….[I don’t know]…just too much distance when we sit across from each other…[laughing out loud],” she wrote, adding a revolving hearts emoji.

Maybe she could use a social media break. Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.