Jill and Derick Dillard Slammed for Using ‘Other People’s Money’ on Date Night

Jill (Duggar) and Derick Dillard went out for a date on Friday, but followers of the Counting On couple didn’t appreciate their fun night out.

The Dillards, along with 5-month-old son Samuel, went to a local restaurant for dinner, ordering jalapeño fritters and a “chocolate mess.”

Derick shared a photo of the family on their date and followers immediately railed on them, asking how they paid for the indulgent meal.

Enjoying date night with my BFF @jillmdillard #datenight #bestfriends #chocolatemess #marketplace #jalapeñofritters A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Dec 8, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

“People who don’t have jobs should not be eating out at restaurants,” one commenter wrote.

A mom of two, Jill is tasked with taking care of Samuel and her 2-year-old son Israel. Derick’s full-time gig is faith-based missionary work, so he doesn’t get paid for his efforts.

The pair was earning an income for their appearances of the family’s reality show, but Derick was terminated from the show and TLC network after he made transphobic comments about fellow reality personality Jazz Jennings, who has her own show on TLC.

After Derick was fired from the show, he set up a GoFundMe page “to raise the funding I need for various missions opportunities.” But some fans aren’t buying his reasoning. Instead, they claim those donations are supporting the Dillards’ lifestyle of frequent date nights and their family needs.

“Your donations hard at work, fans!!! Keep sending those checks!” one fan wrote. Another chimed in, “It’s a full time job trying to fool everyone with their fake mission trip. It’s really sad that he can’t get a real job. Instead he sets up a go fund me account for all you fans to donate towards.”

Another fan took a different approach to slamming the couple’s night on the town, opting to play on Derick’s homophobic emotions.

“Are you sure you should be eating out? A homosexual may have made the sundae or own the restaurant,” they joked.

Despite the hate in the comments, the Dillard family isn’t fazed. In the midst of those criticizing comments, Jill chimed in with a message for her hubby, writing, “Aww! You’re the best babe! Quality time is the best with you!”