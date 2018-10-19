‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reunites With Cast After Scandal in New Episode

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reunited with his Jersey Shore cast members by making an appearance at Deena Cortese’s gender reveal party after the Jen Harley scandal.

Most of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast came together to celebrate Cortese’s big day, despite some of them not knowing what exactly the party entailed, when Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino brought up the subject of Ronnie.

“Last time we spoke to Ron, he got run over by Jen (Harley) in a car and he was laying in the hospital,” Nicole “Snookie Polizzi told the cameras, adding that they hadn’t seen him since he missed the crew’s trip to Seaside in the previous episode.

“All of us are concerned about Ron,” she added. “We don’t know what’s going on with him. But he’s our family. He’s our brother and we just want to make sure he’s O.K.”

The show then moves from the party to show Ronnie driving toward the party, planning to surprise his friends.

“I’m headed to Deena’s party right now,” he tells the cameras. “I’m hoping to surprise her because I wasn’t there for her when her father passed away. I feel like me being there for her, and surprising her, shows that I really do love her.”

Deena, husband Chris Buckner, Vinny Guadagnino, The Situation, Jenni JWoww Farley and his fiancee Lauren Pesce sit as the party is going on and they are surprised by a balloon arrange meant from Pauly D, who missed the party because of a gig in Atlantic City.

As the crowd began to assemble for the gender reveal, Ronnie arrived at the party shocking all of his friends.

“I feel like I’m seeing a ghost,” Snooki says. “He’s been in the hospital and now Ron is like hair-gelled, he’s showered. So I’m like, what the f—.”

“Seeing Ronnie is like seeing big foot,” Guadagnino adds, as the group remains stunned to see their friend again after the incident. “You hear about him on TMZ every day, and then to see him in person is kind of wild. I don’t really know how to react.”

Cortese was so happy to see her friend take the time to show up for the party, despite everything going on. He tells her that he didn’t want to miss another big event in her life, after the pair had a fight over him ignoring her father’s death. Later, it was revealed Cortese is having a baby boy.

Sorrentino asked Ronnie if things were O.K., given all the news on the press, but he said he was O.K. and that Harley dragging him with the car was all one big misunderstanding.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.