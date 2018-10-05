‘Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Gets 8 Months in Prison for Tax Evasion

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has been sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion, PEOPLE reports.

The Jersey Shore star has also been sentenced to two years of supervised release. In addition, he has been ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and was given a fine of $10,000 that must be paid within 30 days, in addition to $123,913 in restitution that is already paid.

The ruling was made in a New Jersey federal court on Friday, Oct. 5, with Sorrentino appearing to be in good spirits as he awaited the judge’s decision.

At the hearing, he received support from his Jersey Shore castmates including Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Vinnie Guadagnino and Deena Cortese.

Sorrentino was also joined by his fiancée, Lauren Pesce.

Before his sentencing, Sorrentino’s attorney had argued that the 36-year-old should only receive probation as his role in the alleged illegal activity was minor and he has worked to overcome substance abuse since he was arrested, according to pre-sentencing memos obtained by the Associated Press.

In opposition, prosecutors fought for a 14-month prison sentence to prove that tax fraud would be met with serious consequences. The government’s memo also noted that Sorrentino’s substance addiction did not stop him from structuring cash deposits to avoid government scrutiny, which the MTV star admitted to doing.

On Oct. 4, Sorrentino celebrated 34 months of sobriety, and told PEOPLE in April that he “worked so hard” to change his life after going to rehab for addiction to prescription medication, drugs and alcohol.

“I worked so hard to turn my life around and be the best person I can be,” he said. “I did it, and good things came around.”

“I’ve done everything in my power to better myself,” he added. “I really feel that I’m in the best situation possible.”

Sorrentino had pleaded guilty to tax evasion in January, years after his 2014 indictment. The reality star and his brother Marc were indicted for allegedly not paying taxes on $8.9 million worth of income from 2010 to 2012, with Mike pleading guilty to one count of tax evasion and Marc pleading guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a fake tax return.

Also on Friday, Marc was sentenced to two years in prison, PEOPLE reports. He will have to pay a fine of $75,000 within 30 days as well as restitution and can surrender voluntarily.

