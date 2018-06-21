Jen Harley Says She Trusts ‘Serial Killers’ More Than Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro isn’t getting a very glowing review from on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley.

The mother of the MTV star’s daughter posted a telling meme on her Instagram Story just two weeks after the pair reportedly got into a physical fight in Las Vegas.

“When my ex says he’s changed,” the meme Harley posted, then deleted Thursday was headed. “Who I trust more than my ex: 1. Serial killers 2. Sharks 3. My loser ex before him 4. Poisonous snakes 5. Pinocchio.”

“Hahahah Pinocchio,” she added to the post.

The couple has had an incredibly tumultuous relationship, some of which has been shown on the Jersey Shore reboot, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, but most of which popped off after the birth of their daughter in April.

Since then, they have both accused one another of drug use and infidelity, breaking up and getting back together at least once. And the drama might be hitting viewers’ screens during the second season of Family Vacation, which is currently filming.

Us Weekly was first to report earlier this month that Harley showed up “unannounced” in Las Vegas, where the cast was filming, only to get kicked out for causing a physical fight.

“Ronnie and Jen have been fighting over their daughter. Ronnie has been filming the show in Vegas the last couple of days and Jen wouldn’t tell him where their daughter is. She showed up to the hotel where they were filming,” a source told Us. “Jen lunged, spit and shoved Ronnie. Hotel security got involved, who then called the Las Vegas police department.”

Another reason the two were reportedly fighting was the death of Ortiz-Magro’s beloved dog.

“Jen was supposed to be taking care of the dogs when he was away filming, and Ronnie came home to their house and found the dog dead in the pool.”

Ortiz-Magro has been open about the status of his relationship throughout the first season of Family Vacation, accusing the mother of his child of being unfaithful to him in a recent episode.

“I’m just more worried about me and Jen, to be honest with you, because I don’t know where we stand,” he admitted. “I mean, we’re together, and I mean I want to be with her, I love her. I just don’t know where her heart is.”

“Truthfully,” he continued, “I just don’t trust her. So I’m more worried about what happens after.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jen Harley