Heather and Terry Dubrow Reveal Their Secret to ‘Biohacking’ Your Life and Feeling ‘Ageless’

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Heather Dubrow and her husband, Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow, have always been interested in “life hacks” to make the most out of their time at work, with their family and together.

So when they first experimented with interval eating, which they detail in depth in their new book, The Dubrow Diet: Interval Eating to Lose Weight and Feel Ageless, which was released Oct. 16, they knew they had stumbled onto something that could change everything for their friends and family.

Terry, 60, told PopCulture.com before the book release that he first discovered the concept of intermittent fasting when he was in his general surgical residency, often going 24 hours without eating in the fast-paced environment.

“It just puts you in control, because I’ve always been a victim of my appetite,” he said of restricting ones eating hours. “And let’s say, the more you eat, the more you want to eat.”

Digging into the science behind fasting, the plastic surgeon discovered the Nobel Prize-winning research backing it as a way to lose weight, increase skin elasticity, stabilize blood sugar and a number of other health benefits. He and Heather, 49, began implementing it into their own lifestyles, and immediately noticed the differences.

Dubrow told PopCulture, “So when we came up the exact formula for doing this, and this is exactly how we live, we didn’t even think we were gonna write a book about it. We were just doing it for ourselves. … We came up with this whole thing, and we were eating like this and people started commenting like, ‘Wow. You’re 60, she’s turning 50, and you look ageless. How do you have these bodies?’ People were asking, ‘What’s he doing to you?’ Like as if there’s a magic chamber somewhere in our house that he’s doing some secret procedure. And I’m like no — it’s the way we eat and the way we exercise. There’s really no hunger, which sounds so counterintuitive.”

“And, I’ll tell you, I’ve never felt better in my life. I feel stronger today than I did in my 20s,” she continued.

“You have energy. Your skin gets tighter. Your hair grows. It’s all kind of this incredible anti-aging property to living this lifestyle,” Terry added.

There’s a lot of “total BS” out there when it comes to diets, Terry explained, but “every single thing I’m telling you, you could go on Google right now and go, ‘Yeah, he’s right.’”

The two have even started a Facebook group of people working with the Dubrow Diet, who are losing weight and supporting one another online.

“I promise you I intend to live my best life until my life is no longer,” Dubrow told PopCulture. “I have 3 young kids and I intend to stay active and doing sports with them and running around with them forever. And I think everyone is capable of doing this. It’s just about saying yes. And if you look at these people that we have put in our control group, they are all different body types: men and women, a huge age spread, and everyone has been able to work this into their life.”

The Dubrow Diet: Interval Eating to Lose Weight and Feel Ageless is available now wherever you buy books.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic