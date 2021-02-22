'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine Heads out on Winter Hiking Trip With Family

✖

Nothing like a winter hike to get your spirits up! Good Bones star Karen Laine took to social media over the weekend to share snapshots from her winter getaway with husband Roger, her daughter, Kelsy Spaeth and Kelsy's husband Neil to the Pokagon State Park in Angola, Indiana. The HGTV personality took to Instagram Sunday afternoon to share photos of the quartet's victory following the Hell's Point challenge, a hiking route that links eight miles of trails at the Pokagon.

"[Kelsy Spaeth, Roger and] Neil Spaeth and I dominated the Hells point challenge at Pokagon State Park!" Laine captioned the set of photos. In the first photo, Laine can be seen third from the front holding up a sticker alongside the three that reads, "Hiked it. Survived it." To celebrate the achievement, which begins at the Nature Center, hikers receive a free water bottle and sticker for completing the eight-mile hike. In the following image, the four pose for a selfie on the northeastern state park's grounds, near the village of Fremont.

Laine shared another set of photos following the Hoosier hike with husband Roger and son-in-law Neil resting at the Airbnb. In the photo, Roger can be seen trying to place his drink on a table. However, there isn't one. The home decor designer implies they made a few rental space changes, placing a table near the armchairs. "How to increase your Airbnb guests' pleasure with proper furniture placement," Laine joked with the hashtagged phrase, "harmless AirBnB prank."

That wasn't the only photograph from their weekend trip, though. Laine led the weekend snapshots with a rather distressing image of a deer head tied to a tree. Wondering if it was the work of "tree revenge," the 58-year-old wrote alongside the image: "Outside the window of the cabin we rented for the weekend near Pokagon state park. Should I be worried?" While many fans were disturbed by the strange image, deeming the hunting act as "sad," others reiterated that the offering post-hunting was for "bugs and critters."

With a new year here, Laine has been quite active on social media amid a retirement from the company, Two Chicks & a Hammer that she formerly shared with her daughter, Mina Starsiak Hawk. Giving fans a glimpse of her world as the cast and crew of Good Bones continue shooting for Season 6, Laine has been keeping as busy as a bee. In addition to opening up her own brick-and-mortar store, Karen's Corner, Laine has also been enjoying her time away from running the family business. In an interview with PopCulture.com last summer, the Hoosier revealed she would be studying in Divinity school.

"You would think that a [Juris Doctor] would be enough, but I love school, and I've wanted to preach forever," Laine told PopCulture last June. "And so now that I've retired from the company, I have enough time and I have the funds to go to Divinity school. I'm excited. A lot of exciting stuff in the future!"