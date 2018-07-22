Watch: Farrah Abraham ‘Shocked’ Bristol Palin to Star on ‘Teen Mom OG’

Farrah Abraham is “shocked” Teen Mom OG would cast Republican Bristol Palin.

The reality star, who previously spoke publicly about the casting news saying she “doesn’t care,” said in a new interview she was surprised to hear producer Morgan J. Freeman would allow a Republican on his “Trump Hate Cult.

“I’m actually shocked that Morgan J. Freeman… is actually open to letting a Republican — like I’m just a humanist, I’m an independent — but he’s actually open to a Republican being on his show with his Trump Hate Cult,” Abraham told TMZ on Friday.

The TV personality did not stop there, however, throwing digs at the producers for their replacement for her.

“So, I wish her all the best, and all the safety for all her family and her kids, it’s just weird that she thinks that she’s showing anyone a new journey. She’s basically another Maci [Bookout] with three kids on the show,” she added in the video. “And I hope that one day they have an amazing hard-working mother, like myself with a single child, on the show as well ’cause they’re really missing that part of the storyline.”

In the video, Abraham talks to the camera as daughter Sophia sits next to the former Teen Mom, making funny faces as her mother talks.

“… It’s part of the reason why I’m no longer a part of it, because it is no longer, or emotionally safe or healthy for my child to be a part of the show, and that was part of it,” Abraham continued.

“So, beyond my brand growing out and me not being part of their Hate Trump cult and them blaming it on adult entertainment, which we see I’m in scripted and films and screenwriting,” she added. “That’s clearly not the direction it went so, congrats to them, making up whatever they need.”

The video comes a day after Abraham initially told Us Weekly she didn’t care about the show casting the daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin.

“Who cares! Sorry I’m dealing with a family loss right now,” the former MTV personality told Us Weekly on Thursday, one day after the death of her Pomeranian, Blue. “I don’t care as there’s no replacement for me, as we all know.”

Palin will reportedly be paid $250,000 for her first season, with $50,000 bonus for the next two seasons, should be asked to return.

“I am excited to join MTV’s Teen Mom OG. I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey,” Palin wrote on the caption of the photo, which showed her with her children, and a camera crew from the show.