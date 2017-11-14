Fans Are Tearing up Over Lindsay Arnold and Jordan Fisher’s ‘DWTS’ Performance

Despite injuries on both sides of the partnership, fans loved Lindsay Arnold and Jordan Fisher’s Argentine tango on this week’s Dancing with the Stars.

Arnold injured her knee Sunday during rehearsal, while Fisher scratched his cornea hours before Monday’s performance when his fingernail went into his eye.

Regardless, the two both performed an Argentine tango set to “Brother” by NEEDTOBREATHE and are scheduled to perform a jive to Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary.” Their later routine will be a recreation of a Paige VanZant and Mark Ballas number from season 22.

Judges, however, were hard on the couple’s tango, saying they needed to focus more on the dance and less on their storytelling. The team did pull off a 28/30 score, however, with two 9s and a 10.

Fans LOVED the routine, and were confused at the judges’ comments.

Oh @lindsayarnold tearing up 😭 you did amazing and it was an amazing dance that actually shown another side of @Jordan_Fisher 😍 #dwts — وبس كدا Miro😏 (@pozaMiro) November 14, 2017

That was a perfect dance, those judges were waaaayyyyy to freaking hard on him. #DWTS — Beth. 🍂|| 4 ❥ (@LiveLoveBethx33) November 14, 2017

I don’t care what the judges say, Jordan’s dance was great. Excellent partnership. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/rXynfs0YM4 — Alexis Daria Organa Solo 🌑 (@alexisdaria) November 14, 2017

There were a few people who agreed with the judges, however, saying that Fisher’s dancing prowess was higher at the beginning of the season due to his Hamilton background.