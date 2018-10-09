‘DWTS’: Luna Lovegood Actress Evanna Lynch Performs Enchanting ‘Harry Potter’ Themed Dance

Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch gave a flawless performance to John Williams’ Harry Potter theme on Dancing With The Stars Monday night.

The performance came on “Memorable Year” night. Lynch picked 2006, the year she was cast in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix as Luna Lovegood. She said she struck a pen pal relationship with Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who Lynch credited with saving her life after an eating disorder. However, as Lynch told Tom Bergeron, Rowling did not realize that Lynch was her pen pal until after she got the part.

Lynch shared the letter she received from Rowling after she was cast, adding, “Her books and her kindness really made me want to live again.”

“Being in Harry Potter changed my life, because it proved to me that I could do something… that I had something to offer the world,” Lynch added in her pre-dance video.

After the performance, Lynch and her pro partner, Keo Motsepe, got all 9s from every judge, for a total of 27/30. It was the second 27 the judges handed out, following Zombie star Milo Manheim.

Harry Potter fans who have been rooting for Lynch praised her performance this week.

“Omg, the Harry Potter theme for Luna’s waltz was EVERYTHING,” one fan wrote.

“If your a Harry Potter fan like I am. Here’s @Evy_Lynch and @keodancer dance for most memorable year on @DancingABC let’s just say I was crying,” another fan added.

“Rewinded @Evy_Lynch & @keodancer dance to Hedwig’s Theme three times, beautiful tribute to Harry Potter, yes QUEEN,” one Luna Lovegood fan wrote.

“I just broke out into tears with evanna lynch saying how harry potter saved her life and then she danced to the theme i’m having an emotional night ok,” another fan wrote.

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays.

