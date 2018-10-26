‘DWTS: Juniors’ Sibling Maddie Ziegler Dating Stevie Wonder’s Son

There’s love in the air on the set of Dancing With the Stars: Juniors — Maddie Ziegler, sibling of contestant Mackenzie Ziegler, is reportedly dating Kailand Morris, the brother of DWTS: Juniors contestant Mandla Morris.

The Blast reports that 16-year-old Maddie was on the show’s set this summer where she met 17-year-old Kailand, who was on set to cheer on his brother.

The two are reportedly “having fun hanging out” and “aren’t too serious as of yet.”

Maddie made an appearance on Kailand’s Instagram earlier this month when the pair took a trip to Disneyland with some friends, with Kailand posting a photo of the group leaning against a railing at the park.

Maddie also posted the same photo on her own account, writing, “love these people too much!!”

Kailand also made an appearance on Maddie’s Instagram at the end of September when the Dance Moms alum celebrated her 16th birthday. For her milestone birthday, Maddie received a huge present from mentor Sia when the star gifted the teen with a brand-new white Audi Q3 truck.

“sweet sixteen can’t believe this car is actually mine !!” Maddie captioned a series of photos of herself posing with the car, including one snap with Kailand.

Sia was also present in the snaps, posting her own photo of herself giving Maddie a massive hug in front of the teen’s new car.

“Happy Birthday to my most special noonoo” the performer wrote.

Sia and Maddie have been working together for years, with the young dancer first starring in Sia’s music video for “Chandelier.” Since then, they’ve worked on other videos including Sia’s “Elastic Heart,” “Big Girls Cry,” “Cheap Thrills” and “The Greatest.”

Maddie has been in the spotlight since age 8 when she starred on Dance Moms, leaving the show in 2016 to focus on other projects. Recently, the teen has ventured into acting and has also done voiceover work. She has also modeled for several brands including Target and Ralph Lauren, and released a fashion line with her sister, The Maddie & Mackenzie Collection, through Mod Angel.

Maddie recently appeared on Dancing With the Stars when she joined contestant Alexis Ren and Ren’s pro partner Alan Bersten for the show’s trio night.

“trio night is finally happening!!” the 16-year-old wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Ren. “love these people more than anything! can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working so hard for.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Presley Ann