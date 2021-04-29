'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star's Daughter Marks Big Relationship Milestone

✖

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman's daughter Bonnie recently announced that she and her boyfriend reached a big relationship milestone. Taking to Instagram, Bonnie revealed that she and her boyfriend Diego have been together for three years. "I’m thankful for the continuous support he’s provided me," she wrote in the post caption, alongside a photo of the couple kissing.

"I don’t usually post things like this but he’s finally turning 25 tomorrow!" Bonnie went on to write. "I’m so thankful for him in my life, keeping me sane, hyping me up, reminding me how much of a badass I am, and telling me I’m beautiful on days I don’t feel like it. I’m thankful to finally be happy, even during a pandemic, he makes me smile more than anything else." Many of Bonnie's followers have since commented on the post with messages of support for the young couple. "Beautiful photo of the both of you," one person offered. "Happy birthday to your boyfriend."

Bonnie's post comes just two months ahead of the two-year anniversary of the death of her mother, Beth Chapman, who passed away in 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 51 years old at the time of her death. In the months after Beth's death, Bonnie spoke with SurvivorNet about the grief she'd experienced, and explained, "It’s really hard I’m not gonna lie."

She continued, "To see new moments of [my mom] that I haven’t seen… it brings back a flood of emotion. It makes me feel like she’s still here, but then I’m brought back to reality, realizing it’s something that happened in the past, not right now." Bonnie also shared that she had been feeling "very vulnerable," and added, "It’s unlike anything you could really experience. It’s having the whole world have eyes on you in an intimate way and to have the whole world know exactly what you’re going through."

Bonnie also spoke about how her father had continued to take care of her mother while she was very ill and her health was failing. "Even as her hair started to diminish, he would tell her that she looked like an Egyptian goddess. He just loved her so much, and I’m really proud of him for sticking with her until the very last moments," she shared. "That’s what she needed. She needed someone who loved her as much as my dad did. You know, I think that she truly feels that love now."