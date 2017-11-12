Derick Dillard Under Fire for Latest Tweets About Jazz Jennings

Former Counting On cast member Derick Dillard is taking some heat online after commenting on transgender I Am Jazz subject Jazz Jennings.

Dillard, 28, has previously criticized Jennings, 17, for being transgendered, refuses to believe that it’s possible for someone to be transgendered and doesn’t think her life should be glorified on a TLC reality show. Those same kinds of criticisms came out again during a debate with a Twitter user on Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I pity Jazz, [for] those who take advantage of him in order [to] promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions [to] be made by a child,” Dillard wrote. “It’s sad that [people] would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on TV these days.”

He also clarifed his concerns about Jennings’ situation come from his Christian beliefs, and that he aims to have “mature discussions” about the topic.

I pity Jazz, 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) November 9, 2017

I think it’s important to have a mature discussion. I am just expressing my concerns, as a Christian. The beauty of the world is that everybody is not like me. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) November 9, 2017

Dillard, who is married to Jill Duggar Dillard, then carried on the debate and doubled down on claims that Jennings was being “propagated” by those around her. He also cast doubt on whether or not Jennings should have been able to identify as transgender at such a young age.

“Has anyone looked into whether a child is capable of making that kind of decision?” he wrote. “We can’t vote ’til we’re 18; our brains aren’t fully developed ’til around 25.”

Many fans did not take too kindly to Dillard’s comments and took to the replies to bash him.

See some of the responses below.

You told a MINOR CHILD that her existence is “a myth a non reality” and you still are perpetuating this hatred for a child. — Samantha Rae (@TheBoxProject20) November 10, 2017

Then you shouldn’t have been able to marry Jill she was under 25 so were Jessa, Jinger, and Joy. Why were they allowed to marry before their brain was fully developed. Oh that’s right to become baby machines so y’all could keep your show. Stop begging for money. #grifter — Heather Linton (@Heather1188) November 11, 2017