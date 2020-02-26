‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Reveals Her Feelings Undergoing Plastic Surgery While Awake

A couple of weeks after Abby Lee Miller showed off her new facelift to the world, the Dance Moms star is revealing some behind-the-scenes information about the procedure. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, conducted back in December, Miller detailed what went into the procedure, which was done by Dr. Payman Simoni, a surgeon who specializes in performing facelifts without having o put the patient under anesthesia.

Miller explained to the publication that Dr. Simoni’s signature facelift was the best route for her specifically because her doctors have told her that she should not be under general anesthesia. The Dance Moms star has dealt with health issues over the years, which is why her doctors gave her that aforementioned order regarding anesthesia. Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in April 2018 and underwent emergency spinal surgery, also per ET.

“Well, it was not about what I wanted, I guess it was what I needed,” Miller explained to ET about her procedure. “I never thought about having a facelift before — you live in Pittsburgh, you go to work every day, this never entered the picture. But after what I’ve been through and the number of surgeries and the hours in surgery, it was all internal. I went through all that pain and all that rehab and nobody could see anything! So, I wanted to do something that made me feel better, that made me look better and something that I was like, ‘Wow, I had surgery, but look at me now.’”

Miller went on to describe what it was like to be awake during the procedure.

“I was talking to him as he was cutting my face open,” she continued, stressing that she did not feel what was happening to her during the procedure. “It’s horrific, I didn’t know all of this, but you go in, it’s beautiful — this office, the facility is fabulous — you go in, you feel really comfortable, they numb you up a little bit, next thing you know, you’re finished, and then I saw some video of the actual technique and the cutting and the sucking the stuff out, and then I was absolutely horrified and freaked out.”

As Miller went on to tell ET, she was more than pleased with the results of her facelift, as it has only helped her self-confidence.

“When I look into the mirror, and I’m doing my own makeup it’s like, ‘Oh, OK,’” she continued. “You’re working on a better surface. My neck was, like, hanging and everyone has that double chin and it’s awful and now I don’t really have it, do I?”