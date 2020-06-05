'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Apologizes After Racist Remarks Resurface From Former Cast

Abby Lee Miller is apologizing for making racist remarks in the past after being called out by a former Dance Moms star and producer. The Abby Lee Dance Company founder shared a statement on Instagram Thursday after Adriana Smith revealed on social media earlier this week that the reality personality had made racist comments to daughter Kamryn Smith when she was only 7 years old.

"I genuinely understand and deeply regret how my words have effected (sic) and hurt those around me in the past, particularly those in the Black community," she wrote in her statement posted on Instagram. "To Kamryn, Adriana and anyone else I've hurt, I am truly sorry." Adding that racism can come "not just from hate but also from ignorance," Miller continued, "No matter the cause, it is harmful, and it is my fault."

"While I cannot change the past or remove the harm I have done, I promise to educate myself, learn, grow and do better," Miller concluded. "While I hope to one day earn your forgiveness, I recognize that words alone are not enough. I understand it takes time and genuine change."

Earlier this week, Smith said on Instagram that she is not friends with Miller after her time on Dance Moms Season 8. "A statement from her that sticks in my mind to this day during my time on DMS8 is ‘'I know you grew up in the HOOD with only a box of 8 crayons, but I grew up in the country club with a box of 64—don't be stupid,'" she recalled. "This my friends is not something or a statement that can be googled. Ask yourself what does that mean? This to me shows that you think you are better than me and in higher rank and all together superior to ME!" She added, "You told me to ‘LOOK in the MIRROR! That's the only reason you are here!' Kam told me she heard ‘they need a sprinkle of color!'"

In a social media post shared by E! News, Dance Moms producer Kori Kegg supported Smith's accusations. "THIS broke me as I was working on show and pregnant with my own black daughter. In hind sight, I too should have left. I should have stood with my sister, Adriana Janae Smith and supported gorgeous baby Kam and left too," she wrote. "Seeing a 7 year old little black girl be put in a box in a corner and treated so violently because of the color of her skin was heartbreaking. It reminded me of when I ‘found out I was black' at an age not much older than her."