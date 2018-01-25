Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Sons Gifted ‘Family Heirlooms’

Chip and Joanna Gaines have four children — sons Drake and Duke and daughters Ella and Emmie Kay — and the Fixer Upper stars’ boys just got quite a gift.

Drake, 12, Duke, 8, and their dad were gifted with customized leather baseball gloves by Marucci Baseball, with each detailed mitt bearing the name of its new owner.

“There are baseball gloves and then there are family heirlooms!” Chip tweeted of the gift. “Thank you @MarucciBaseball can’t wait to make some memories with these beauties.”

Drake previously demonstrated his baseball skills on an episode of Fixer Upper, and it seems Duke wants to get in on the fun as well.

Chip has also had his share of baseball experience, as he was a second baseman in high school. He went on to play at North Lake Junior College and was recruited to play for Baylor University. Unfortunately, the coach who had recruited him retired, and Chip’s baseball dreams were not to be.

“It [baseball] got me in the front door at Baylor. As God would have it, I was not destined to be the next great baseball player, but I was destined to enjoy Baylor University and the dear friends that I met there,” he told Baylor Magazine.

The HGTV star added that after graduation, a relationship kept him in Waco, Texas, although it didn’t work out in the end.

“It’s very similar to the baseball story, to be honest with you,” he said. “I look back on it from what might have been God’s perspective, and He knew He had to handcuff me at least short-term. God knew when I was ready to move on. What would have happened had I not had a serious relationship that kept me in Waco?”

Eventually, Chip met Joanna, and the rest is design history.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @joannagaines