Chip Gaines Says He Dated ‘Bigger-Boned Girls’ Before Meeting Joanna

With Joanna Gaines quickly approaching her due date, her baby belly is growing pretty noticeably — husband Chip Gaines made that loud and clear on the Today show Tuesday morning.

“Prior to my relationship with Joanna, I always dated slightly bigger-boned girls,” Chip said on national TV while the couple promoted Gaines’ new cookbook, Magnolia Table. “So whenever Jo is pregnant, it’s kind of my thing. It’s kind of my jam.”

The Fixer Upper contractor joked that he “needed to get that out there,” as Gaines laughed and steered the conversation back to her cookbook.

Gaines, 40, and Chip, 43, are expecting their fifth child together. The Waco, Texas-based HGTV personalities are already parents to Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 8.

Gaines showed off her growing baby bump on her 40th birthday earlier this month, happily snacking on a plate of donuts as she cozied up with a mug in a gray sweatshirt and leggings.

“This is 40. And I like it…,” the designer wrote, adding the hashtag #pregnantandforty.

Chip accidentally let it slip in March that they were expecting a boy in a video shared to Twitter from a Tim Tebow Foundation fundraising event.

“Alright, alright … if we’re going to announce the gender of our #5th child. It might as well come from my new friend #Gage! Take it away my man. @tebowfoundation,” Chip wrote alongside a retweet of the video.

#Gage was so thrilled to get to meet you! Thank you for making his day! pic.twitter.com/qUx04kEKz3 — Mike Spurlock (@jms81367) March 7, 2018

“We’re just about to have another little baby, because Uncle Chip lost his mind… I can’t think of a ‘D’ name. Can you help me think of a ‘D’ name?” Chip asks Gage before revealing the couple is expecting a boy. “Is that a secret? I don’t know, that might not even be allowed on Twitter. It’s a little boy and I need a ‘D’ name and so far, all I could come up with was Dragon, and she’s like, ‘You are not calling that baby Dragon!’ Can you help me?”

The HGTV couple announced in January that they are expecting their fifth offspring when Chip posted a photo of his wife’s growing bump.

Gaines also shared a video on Instagram of an ultrasound, during which her demo-loving husband correctly predicted the sex of the baby.

“Chip swears he can already tell it’s a boy. Look at the little heartbeat,” Gaines captioned the video.