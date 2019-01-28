Tamar Braxton Packed to Leave ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ After Lolo Jones Fight

Lolo Jones’ fight with Celebrity Big Brother co-star Tamar Braxton may have grabbed fans’ attention on the live feed, but almost sent Braxton home.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of the CBS reality show’s Season 2, fans got a look at the fight that had many speculating the Olympian had been booted from the house.

After Kato Kaelin walked away with a Head of Household victory in the second week, tensions were high in the house, as the women in the house who had acted as part of an alliance were unsure of where they stood.

Braxton was especially irked after she felt betrayed by Natalie Eva Marie, who agreed at the end of the HOH competition to take a loss for Kaelin if he kept her safe this week.

Her relationship with Jones was eroding as well, with Braxton fearing that the bobsledder and the wrestler were plotting without her when they returned to their shared room late at night.

“They’re not playing an honest game like they said they were playing,” Braxton told the cameras, only to be rebuffed by Jones in her own confessional, who said, “I feel like she feels like I’m cheating on her!”

When confronted about the conversation the next day, Jones seemingly snapped on Braxton, immediately shouting, “Here’s the problem today, you want me to tell you what happened and then you snap off on me.”

“Don’t start,” Braxton replied, at which point Jones started yelling, “I’m gonna f—ing start because you want to tell me… you asked me what the f— and then you pop off.”

“So why the f— would I not get mad?” Jones continued before walking out of the room.. “You do this every mother—ing day. Like don’t f—ing start with me. You wanna know what happened? I’ll tell you.”

“Every day Tamar is mad with somebody in the room,” Jones continued in the diary room. “I’m starting to feel like a punching bag. It’s exhausting.”

The Braxton Family Values star followed her, telling her to calm down, but Jones continued, “I’m f—ing cool. Last night we all f—ing stayed up… to make sure you’re f—ing cool. Every day you are popping off on us. What you need to f—ing do is calm down and stop f—ing popping off on everybody.”

While the fight looked like it could have quickly turned physical, the two women separated, with Braxton packing to go home early.

In the end, however, Jones decided quickly to apologize “for the sanity of the house,” telling Braxton, “I escalated too hard on you I apologize…I want to be your friend but I definitely approached that wrong.”

The women hugged and made up at the end of the day, with Braxton agreeing to stay in the house, but with Kaelin putting her up on the eviction block, the fiery reality personality could be packing her bags again soon.

Things didn’t look good for Jones Saturday on the live feeds when the athlete was seen by fans appearing to slap the glasses off of Braxton’s face amid a heated confrontation, followed by the feeds being cut.

With the feeds being down for hours, fans speculated Jones had broken Big Brother‘s strict anti-violence rules and had been expelled from the house as a result. No physical confrontation was seen in Sunday’s episode, and it’s not clear when and why the feeds were cut.

The new season of Celebrity Big Brother will air over 13 episodes, with the finale airing on Feb. 13.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS/Skip Bolen