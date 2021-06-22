✖

In an exclusive clip from Tuesday night's new episode of Catfish: The TV Show, Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford talk with a woman named Aaliyah over Zoom. She explains to the hosts that she originally met Paula, who is around the same age as her, four years ago after they started following one another on Instagram. Of course, as is the case with most Catfish cases, Paula may not be who she says that she is.

Aaliyah told the hosts that she was talking to Paula for some time before their relationship turned romantic. After Crawford asked her whether she was attracted to women before this point, Aaliyah said that she might have been, but her relationship with Paula made her realize that she does like women in a romantic sense. Aaliyah said that both she and Paula bonded over the fact that they never dated women previously.

The pair's relationship became very flirtatious, with Aaliyah admitting that they would sometimes send photos to one another. In addition to chatting over text, the two did also talk over the phone. But, eventually, Paula "disappeared," with Aaliyah explaining that she would be "off the map" at times. At one point, Paula even stopped responding to Aaliyah. Then, a year later, Aaliyah received a message from Paula from a random account online. Although, that new account did not feature Paula's name or picture. While this account did give Aaliyah pause, she explained that she reached out to a mutual friend of theirs (whom they struck up a friendship with via an online chatroom), who provided her with Paula's number. She then confirmed that Paula was the one behind that account.

Schulman noted that there appear to be many "red flags" with this story. Still, Aaliyah said that she believes that Paula is real and that their connection was genuine. She said, "Our relationship really meant something to me, me and Paula got real close. And I don't feel like I'm a person who can get catfished, if that makes sense? To be optimistic." When Aaliyah hopped off the call, Schulman said that there are "weird external factors" that make the case feel "sus" (a.k.a. suspicious). The host also shared his concerns by saying, "And I'm worried that Aaliyah's first girl crush might crush her." You can find out how the rest of this Catfish case plays out on Tuesday at 9 p.m. on MTV.