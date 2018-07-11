Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Open up About Depression Struggles on ‘Dr. Oz Show’

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra spoke out about their struggles with depression, and how it has affected their marriage.

During an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, set to air Thursday, July 12, Lowell responded to a question about Baltierra's cryptic tweet about mental health that made headlines back in April.

"'Laying in bed next to my peacefully sleeping wife. I can hear my daughter snoozing away through the monitor in her room. My dog is cuddled up on the floor next to me...'" Dr. Oz says in the sneak peek, quoting Baltierra's tweet. "It sounds so beautiful, picturesque. And then you go on to say, 'and yet I feel so empty... so alone #TheCruelIronyofLife.'"

Lowell admitted she first thought she had done something wrong, as first reported by Us Weekly, but revealed she quickly realized the tweet had nothing to do with her.

"Well I woke up in the morning and I was hanging out with Nova and he was sleeping. Then, I read it on Twitter and instantly my first reaction goes to my trauma of like 'What did I do?'" the MTV star explained. "Then, I was like no. I talk to myself, that's my trauma stuff. And then I'm automatically like it has nothing to do with you, just go in there and ask, "Is there anything I can do for you? Is there anything you need?'"

The couple tied the knot in 2015 after several years together. They share 3-year-old Novalee Reign and have been open about their struggles with mental health issues over the years.

During the seventh season of Teen Mom OG, Lowell was seen dealing with having suicidal thoughts after suffering a miscarriage.

"I mean I'm really glad that I'm like super self-aware because I think a lot of people aren't," Lowell said, after watching a clip from the Teen Mom OG finale, in which she worries about Baltierra filing for divorce amid her struggles. "But as soon as I noticed that I was picturing myself driving into the ditch and hitting a pole or I was walking around my bedroom one day and there was a belt and I'm like I could use that and literally it could be over with. I'm thinking of every way possible to kill myself and I know this isn't right."

The reality star sought treatment for mental health struggles at the end of 2017, she the re-entered a rehab facility in January and returned home the following month.

Baltierra has also been open about his struggles with depression, and how changing his diet and focusing on working out has helped him push through.

Lowell and Baltierra are set to appear on The Dr. Oz Show Thursday. Check your local listings for air times.