‘DWTS’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Opens up About Her Chronic Fatigue’s Impact on Sex Drive

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba got real with the ladies of The Talk this week about her struggle to stay intimate with her romantic partners while dealing with chronic fatigue.

The choreographer revealed how her diagnosis impacts her love life in a conversation with radio host Ellen K on The Talk during a discussion of love life dry spells Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve been through periods where it’s gone a little dry because of my energy, I just can’t do it. I want to, but I can’t,” Inaba confessed. “So sometimes it’s not even about want, or you want but you can’t. I found it to be a blessing, because I found other ways to keep the relationship strong.”

Up Next: 5 ‘DWTS’ Feuds That Brought Drama to the Ballroom

The 49-year-old dancer was recently romantically connected to actor Rob Derringer, but quietly ended their engagement last month.

Concentrating on other nonsexual ways to connect with her romantic partner has been vital in the midst of her health issues, Inaba continued.

“I think the beauty in that is if you’re going through a dry spell, then you can at least find other ways to have the intimacy,” she said. “There’s cuddling … Let’s talk, let’s read a book together, let’s talk about intimate things, let’s find other ways to bond.”