'Big Brother' Player Steve Arienta ‘Shocked’ After Kaitlyn Herman Uses Racial Slur

Steve Arienta might not have lasted long in the Big Brother house, but he thought he knew his housemates better than this.

In an interview with Us Weekly published Tuesday, the evicted former undercover police officer offered his opinion on current Head of Household Kaitlyn Herman, who was slammed by fans after dropping the N-word last week while quoting Drake's "0 to 100."

"Not OK. She knows better than that. I'm shocked," Steve, 40, told the publication. "That's shocking to me because that was never done in my presence. I'm telling you right now it's the first time I'm hearing of this and I'm absolutely kind of floored by it."

Players JC Mounduix, Rachel Swindler and Angela Rummans were also told to watch their behavior by production after Mounduix tried to touch other players' genitals with an ice cream scooper and Swinder and Rummans made racist comments while discussing their respective tans.

Steve also weighed in on Kaitlyn's current status in the game. After switching her vote last second to send him home, she also won HOH, putting up Scottie Salton and Winston Hines for eviction this week.

Steve still thinks that Winston Hines and Brett Robinson have the most pull in the house right now, however.

"I think that the bros have a lot more power than I possibly thought that they had," he told Us. "[But] I know Angela is really trying to get with Brett and Winston. But some of the things they say are a little mean-spirited towards her. The way I look at it — and I love those guys, they are great guys — their strategy is just completely wrong. They are utilizing Angela as fodder for their alliance so when their alliance is in trouble she's going to be expendable first."

He is concerned for his friend Scottie, however, who has been offered up as a pawn in Kaitlyn's ultimate goal to backdoor Swaggy C.

"Scottie is my boy. We were going to take it to the top! And now I just want Scottie to do so well," he says. "I think he would have a good alliance with Kaycee [Clark] because next to me he spent the most time with her."

Who will go home this week?

Don't miss Big Brother, airing Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET, on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS/Sonja Flemming