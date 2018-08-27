‘Big Brother’ Houseguest Drops Racial Slur After CBS Warning

Another Big Brother houseguest is in hot water after live feeds caught her dropping a racial slur Thursday night. Kaitlyn Herman, who had just won the Head of Household competition that same night, said the N word captured on the show’s online live feed.

Warning: The video below contains graphic language.

Herman, who is white, was talking to fellow houseguests Tyler Crispen and Brett Robinson about making the quick transition to the houseguest with the most power when she quoted Drake’s song “0 to 100.”

“It’s not like an easy transition,” Herman said.

“It’s top to the bottom,” Robinson said. “Zero to a hundred.”

“I did go zero to 100 n—, real quick,” Herman said, quoting the lyric. She immediately mumbled, “Oops,” and began to sing other lyrics from the song.

Fans called for Herman’s removal from the show on Twitter after seeing video footage.

“[Big Brother] Kaitlyn should be expelled. Its unacceptable. To hear a white person say the N word (hard er) is disgusting and I feel completely alienated as a black viewer. What makes it worse is that she has been targeting the only black contestants as well. Idk why i do this,” one fan wrote.

“[Big Brother] YOU GUYS NEED TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS PERIOD. Don’t let kaitlyn get away with saying the n word and meanwhile ITS HARD R,” another person tweeted.

One Twitter user referenced the talking-to producers had given cast members following the racism and sexual misconduct accusations out of the house earlier this week.

The incident came the same week CBS producers condemned the actions of several other Big Brother houseguests after allegations of sexual harassment and racism made headlines earlier this week.

A representative for CBS told The Hollywood Reporter, “Big Brother is a reality show about watching a group of people who have no privacy 24/7 — and capturing every unfiltered moment and conversation in their lives. At times, the houseguests reveal prejudices and exhibit behavior that we do not condone.”

They continued: “The producers have addressed two such incidents that were seen recently on the 24/7 online feed. In both cases, those involved have been warned about their inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences. These events will not be part of any future Big Brother broadcast on CBS.”

Big Brother fans took to social media to air their grievances with houseguests JC Mounduix, Angela Rummons and Rachel Swindler after two separate instances. Fans saw Mounduix trying to place an ice cream scooper in or around the genitals of Kaycee Clark, Herman and Tyler Crispen, at one point telling Clark to open her vagina because it “feels good.” That same day, Swindler and Rummons were accused of making racist comments after implying they needed to get out of the sun before their skin got any darker.

“My stomach is as dark as Bay,” Swindler said, referring to their fellow houseguest Bayleigh Dayton, who is black.

“I know. I’m looking ghetto here with the skin coloration,” Rummans responded.

Swindler added that she can’t be out in the sun for more than two days, as “I will change ethnicities.”

Mounduix confided to Angie “Rockstar” Lantry that executive producer Alison Grodner had spoken with him about toning down his sexual behavior and discussions, which is likely one of the conversations referenced in CBS’ statement.