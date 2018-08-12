‘Big Brother’ Cast Shames Housemate JC for Misusing ‘Me Too’

Big Brother player JC Mounduix is getting called out for his problematic behavior once again after misusing the #MeToo sexual harassment awareness movement.

Angie “Rockstar” Lantry and Haleigh Broucher were taken aback in a clip from the CBS reality series’ live online feed Saturday after he used the reference in a joking manner.

“It’s not funny JC, you can’t joke about that,” Broucher tells him, to which he responds, “I’ve been saying it for 50 days” in reference to their time in the house.

“And I tell you every single time,” she responds. “The #MeToo movement is about women and sexual harassment.”

Mounduix interrupts asking, “Women or men?”

Player Brett Robinson then chimes in to explain the movement.

“The idea was awareness to sexual harassment,” he explains, to which Broucher chimes in, “About how much it actually occurs.”

“So when you [say] hashtag me too it’s like because you too have been sexually harassed,” he continued.

But Mounduix didn’t quite get their point, adding, “That’s why when people touch me, I’m like ‘hashtag me too,’” in his own defense, to which his co-star responds, “No, because you’re not being serious.”

The Miami native has gotten in trouble for his words and actions a number of times during Season 20 of the reality competition.

In July, he was told to tone down his sexual behavior by CBS producers after trying to touch his co-stars’ genitals with an ice cream scooper, and soon after he shocked evicted houseguest Bayleigh Dayton when he used the N-word in front of her while explaining that the use of the word “midget” was equally offensive.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter following the ice cream scooper incident, a representative for CBS said the following:

“Big Brother is a reality show about watching a group of people who have no privacy 24/7 — and capturing every unfiltered moment and conversation in their lives. At times, the houseguests reveal prejudices and exhibit behavior that we do not condone.”

They continued: “The producers have addressed two such incidents that were seen recently on the 24/7 online feed. In both cases, those involved have been warned about their inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences. These events will not be part of any future Big Brother broadcast on CBS.”

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.

