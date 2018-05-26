Becca Kufrin Reveals Why She Originally Applied for ‘The Bachelor’

Becca Kufrin might be getting her happy ending on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette — but the road to the final rose was far from an easy journey.

The 28-year-old publicist spilled the beans about why she applied for The Bachelor on Vanderpump Rules cast member Stassi Schroeder’s podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, Friday, sharing that her new role as Bacelorette was actually years in the making.

“It actually started years ago. Two of my coworkers had applied for me and I got this random call one day from this guy named Scott from casting, “Kufrin said. “I thought it was a joke at first.”

Things didn’t work out at the time, Entertainment Tonight writes, as Kufrin said she ended getting back together with an ex-boyfriend. The pair officially broke up in 2016, and after admitting she felt “kind of down,” Kufrin decided to apply for the show a second time.

“months later, I got a call again from casting saying, ‘We got your application. Do you want to move forward?” she remembered. “‘I’m single. Why not? What do I have to lose?’ [I was] just thinking, ‘Who knows what is going to happen?’”

Kufrin rose to fame after taking her first shot at love on television on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, which ended in the race car driver proposing to her. The show shocked viewers when, weeks after the proposal, Luyendyk changed his mind and decided to pursue a relationship with runner-up, Lauren Burnham.

Kufrin and Luyendyk’s unedited breakup aired just one night before she was revealed as the new Bachelorette — and Luyendyk got down on one knee to propose to Burnham.

Kufrin confessed that it took her “a couple months” to fully heal before starting her Bachelorette duties.

“I spent time at the gym, journaling, reading. I was always with my friends and family because I wanted to feel like me again. I didn’t want to take away my sense of identity,” she said. “I’ve been through bad breakups in the past…I didn’t want anyone to stop me from living my life and being me.”

Kufrin made headlines earlier this week when she confirmed to PEOPLE she is engaged following filming of The Bachelorette‘s 14th season.

“I am engaged!” the reality TV star said. “It was the happiest moment of my life. And it feels so good to say it. I still pinch myself, like, did that all just happen? It’s been a whirlwind.”

The Bachelorette premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.