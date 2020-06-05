'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Says With America on the 'Brink of Civil War,' It Is 'Too Late' for Donald Trump

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is sending a strong message to President Donald Trump as nationwide Black Lives Matter protests enter their 11th straight day following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. In an interview with Kelsey Meyer on AfterBuzzTV’s Bachelor AM Friday, Bachelor Nation's only black lead said that as the U.S. sits "on the brink of a civil war," it is "too late" for Trump to save his legacy.

"Get over yourself and wake up! I think it’s too late at this point, you are who you are, nothing about you is going to change, but wake up and see what is happening in our nation. Wake up and try to unify us and bring us together," she told the president. Lindsay then asked what Trump would do to bring Americans together as the "hurting" nation has the eyes of the world on it.

"Because right now we are a nation that is divided and we are a nation that is on the brink of a civil war, and we need someone who's going to step up and connect us and bring us together," she said. "And every time Trump steps up to the podium, he just pushes us further and further apart. It's just so bad."

Lindsay continued that if presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is "serious about making the change" he has spoken about in his recent addresses about racial inequality, he needs to choose a black woman as his vice presidential candidate. "You as a white male can only understand so much, it's the person who’s directly impacted by these issues that can take it to another level for you, can really help you push these initiatives forward," she explained. "So if police reform, and police brutality and mending race relations is really at the forefront of your political agenda, then you have to have a black woman."

Some of the black women the attorney would like to see as Biden's running mate included Keisha Lance Bottoms, the Mayor of Atlanta, whom Lindsay said "has really stepped up in a time where we, her city needs her to," as well as the "amazing" Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Stacey Abrams and Kamala Harris. Lindsay said of Harris, "I know that some people have some issues with her, but she’s still been really great as well."