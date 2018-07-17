‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay in Talks for a TV Wedding

Rachel Lindsay got engaged to Bryan Abasolo on the season finale of her season of The Bachelorette in 2017, and the pair is getting closer and closer to their walk down the aisle.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Lindsay revealed that she and Abasolo are hoping to wed by spring of 2019.

“I wanted a winter wedding,” she shared. “I wanted it in December, but as it’s getting closer and plans haven’t been put in place, it’s looking more next year, the spring, because I want to have kids.”

The lawyer added that she’s hoping to start growing her family sooner rather than later.

“I really want to start next year. I want more stability,” she explained. “We’ve been traveling so much and I want to create this family unit and a home for us. We’ve been having a great time, traveling, we live together, so we’ve already done the things, ‘Oh, I’ll wait two years once I get married’ — we’re already doing that. So, it’s like, why wait?! Let’s have kids!”

As for whether her wedding will be shown on television, Lindsay revealed that she is in discussions with producers.

“Unfortunately it’s not up to us if we get the green light to do it — it’s a lot of moving parts,” she said. “We’re not opposed to a TV wedding! Just because we fell in love on TV, we met on TV — it completes the circle. I feel like a lot of people are invested in our love story and they want to see it come full circle. So, I’m all about a TV wedding, it’s really about timing. Will the network give it to us? Will everything work together? The perfect storm has to come together for a wedding.”

She also explained how she and Abasolo have been making their relationship work, revealing that they’ve taken a break from the cameras on purpose.

“I think you have to take a step back — a lot of people asked me, ‘Are you going to do Dancing With the Stars?’ — for me that wasn’t even a question because I wanted to build a foundation away from cameras, just the two of us,” she said. “It helped that Bryan moved to Dallas and Dallas isn’t a hot spot for media, so it’s really great. We traveled together, spent time visiting each other’s families — did real-life couple things, things you do in the real world!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Emma McIntyre