‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Just Had Its First Fistfight, and Fans Are Going Crazy

Bachelor in Paradise finally showed that crazy fist fight, and fans were going wild when it all went down. The ABC dating competition series saw new contestant Christian Estrada, a banker from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, bring the drama when he lunged at another contestant, requiring multiple members of the security staff to hold him down.

The most recent episode of the show featured the aftermath of the love triangle confrontation between Dylan Barbour, Hannah Godwin and Blake Horstmann. The show also featured the return of Dean Unglert and Demi Burnett coming out about her relationship with a woman outside of the show amid her growing bond with Derek Peth.

The most dramatic moment in the episode came later in the hour, however, when Christian came into Paradise, ending in the massive fight.

Christian immediately had tension with Jordan Kimball due to their history in their season’s Men Tell All special, where he called Jordan out for his attitude during the season. The lawyer talked to multiple women before choosing Nicole Lopez-Alvar to go on his date, leaving her love interest Clay Harbour brokenhearted. After the date Christian and Clay had a confrontation, but it ended before it escalated.

The fight breaks out near the end of the episode, after Jordan seems to call back to a moment from last season by attempting to throw Christian’s piñata into the ocean. Christian stops him, however by grabbing his arm, with Jordan escalating the moment to a physical confrontation.

The beginning of the fight leaves Paradise in chaos, as producers and security could be seen taking control of the situation. The episode ended in the heat of the altercation, leaving th outcome of the rose ceremony, and what happens between the men, up in the air until next week.

Ahead of the Tuesday’s crazy installment, host Chris Harrison teased the shocking scene.

“It is coming this week!” he told E! News earlier this week. “Look, we have to draw the line somewhere and a physical altercation is where we draw the line. We don’t mind if things get heated. There’s a lot of Type A personalities, a lot of testosterone flying but it can’t get physical and it did and we broke it up.”

“I think you will be surprised with how it went,” he teased further. “I’ll leave it at that.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.