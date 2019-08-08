‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Dean Unglert Accuses Blake Horstmann of ‘Slut-Shaming’ Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Dean Unglert is defending rumored girlfriend Caelynn Miller-Keyes after fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Blake Horstmann released texts between the two following her allegations that he ghosted after hooking up with her and BiP‘s Kristina Schulman on subsequent nights at Stagecoach Music Festival.

“I’ve got a big issue with the text messages,” The Bachelorette alum said on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s Almost Famous podcast Wednesday. “He took private text messages between him and another girl who did not consent to him releasing these text messages and blasted them publicly for his 600,000 followers. Then it got picked up by news outlets, which then gets blasted out to millions more.”

Unglert continued, “Publishing and publicizing private text messages without the consent of the other person, as a public figure, is one of the most disgraceful things I think he could possibly do. I think it’s almost equivalent to sharing someone’s nudes.”

The Bachelor Winter Games alum also accused Horstmann of selecting texts to share to craft a narrative that fits him, which indicated that Miller-Keyes was an advocate of their relationship being purely physical and wanting to keep their hook-up private ahead of Paradise.

“He then is going back and picking the specific things he wants to share to prove his truths and paint the story that he wants to paint. That’s really messed up, in my opinion,” he said. “When he’s able to go back and curate exactly what he wants to and paint the picture that he wants to for his audience and for his followers and gain the approval of all of these strangers, he’s able to pick what he wants to say.”

“It’s an obvious form of slut-shaming,” he continued of the messages released. “Now Caelynn’s parents and her sisters and her friends are going to have to see these messages. Again, it’s nonconsensual from her part.”

Horstmann released the text messages between himself and Miller-Keyes Tuesday after the two-part Bachelor in Paradise season premiere featured the former pageant queen accusing him of calling her a “mistake” and trying to silence her in regards to their relationship.

“This is the last thing I wanted to do, but my name and character are being attacked. My name is all I really have,” he had said on his Instagram Story shortly before deleting the texts. “Most of all, it is the only real way to prove that what is being said by Caelynn and the story that is being shown is far from the truth. I’m deeply sorry for my actions at Stagecoach but telling the world that I silenced a woman amongst many other harmful accusations was just too much.”

Wednesday, Miller-Keyes addressed the text messages being released, apologizing for letting “emotions control my words” while filming the show, but maintaining she and Horstmann had more than “a one night stand at a music festival.”

“I attempted to address my feelings and the situation with Blake face to face,” she said on Instagram. “It’s unfortunate that I didn’t get the same respect in return, and I am absolutely mortified our private texts were put out there for the world to see and judge by someone who I trusted and consider a friend nonetheless.”

Calling the drama “a complicated situation,” Miller-Keyes ended her lengthy message by asking everyone to move on from what has happened.

“This could’ve been over after last night’s episode, but since it’s now all over Instagram, I felt like it was imperative to share my truth,” she said. “We all have our own perception of how different situations unfold and there are many sides to this story. I hope that we can all move forward and support one another, rather than tear each other down.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic