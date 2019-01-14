‘Bachelor’ Contestant Cristy Caserta Official Cause of Death Released

Cristy Caserta, the late contestant of season 15 of The Bachelor who died in October, died as a result of an enlarged heart and an overactive thyroid, TMZ reports.

An autopsy report obtained by the news outlet details that Caserta’s cause of death was cardiomegaly and hyperthyroidism.

As previously reported, the 38-year-old attorney died suddenly in Sunrise, Florida while attending a class when she suddenly fell forward at her desk and went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics administered CPR to Caserta when they arrived at the classroom, and the efforts to save her life were continued at a nearby hospital, but she was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

At the time of her death, police said they did not suspect any foul play, nor were any narcotics found on her. A spokesperson for the Sunrise Police Department confirmed to E! News at the time that Caserta died at a hospital following a seizure.

Caserta appeared on season 15 of The Bachelor in 2011, which was Brad Womack’s second chance at finding love. She was sent home on the first week of the show; Womack ultimately chose Emily Maynard.

At the time of her death, Caserta was working as corporate counsel at MedPro Healthcare Staffing in Sunrise, according to her LinkedIn profile. She had worked there for 10 months before her unexpected death. While she was on The Bachelor, she worked as an attorney in Fort Lauderdale.

Many in the reality TV world were saddened by Caserta’s death, including Reality Steve, who discussed the tragedy on Twitter and called her his friend.

“Sick to my stomach to see that Cristy Caserta from Brad Womack’s 2nd season, has suddenly passed away. Cristy was always there to give me legal advice in the past. I’m at a loss after seeing people post on her FB. Just spoke a couple weeks ago. RIP my friend,” he wrote the night of her death.