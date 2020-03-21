‘The Bachelor’ Alum Colton Underwood Reveals Positive Test for Coronavirus

The Bachelor star Colton Underwood revealed on Instagram he tested positive for coronavirus, even after a week of social distancing. Underwood said he began feeling the symptoms a few days ago and received his test results on Friday. He is the latest celebrity to test positive, following Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Daniel Dae Kim.

“We got this,” Underwood, a former NFL player, wrote in the caption to his Instagram video. “I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today. For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine… please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I’ll keep you posted, Love y’all.”

Underwood has been self-quarantining with his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, and her family in Huntington Beach, California. In the video, he said COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is “kicking my ass.”

“I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath,” Underwood explained. “I can’t go to the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted, so I guess the reason I’m sharing this is not to cause fear or panic, but to encourage you guys to do your part.”

Underwood, 28, and Randolph, 24, started self-quarantine earlier this week. They did take a brief trip outside to the ocean, which proved to be more dangerous than expected. Randolph was stung by a stingray and briefly hospitalized.

“Welp, sm content is gonna be kinda limited with all our social distancing so here is a painful video of how I spent the majority of my day yesterday,” Randolph wrote on Instagram Monday. “After 2 days in the house, we decided to go play in the waves (don’t worry, the beach is pretty empty) and I got stung by a stingray. SO PAINFUL. My brother has been stung a few times, so we knew what to do, but true to myself I had an allergic reaction to the venom (if a bad reaction is unlikely to occur, it occurs to me… I’m a magnet) I spent 5 hours in excruciating pain.”

The couple shared a video of Undrerwood trying to distract her from the pain while playing UNO.

“I tried to take her mind off of it by playing UNO (It did not work),” Underwood wrote. “Thank you all for your prayers and concerns… after about 5 hours of pain and a weird reaction to the venom…Cass is doing much better.”

Underwood appeared on The Bachelorette Season 14 in 2018 and was star of The Bachelor Season 23 last year. Randolph won Underwood’s season, although they did not get engaged in the end.

