Ashley Iaconetti Condemns ‘Bachelorette’ Suitors ‘Bullying’ Luke P. in ‘Men Tell All’

Ashley Iaconetti is feeling some “empathy” for The Bachelorette “villain” Luke Parker after Hannah Brown’s eliminated suitor was slammed as a “psychopath” and “misogynist” by his fellow competitors on the Men Tell All special Monday. The Bachelor in Paradise alum shared her take on the situation on Access’ The Bachelorette: The Morning After show Tuesday with Victorious alum Daniela Monet.

“I feel like I’ve had a general sense of empathy for him over the past couple of weeks, when everybody has been like just ratting on him,” Iaconetti admitted. “But the 20 minutes there at the beginning of the episode made me feel like, ‘Oh, damn. This guy is a narcissist.’ He was like, ‘I have without a shadow of a doubt, I know you still have feelings for me.’ Like, are you kidding me? You are so self-obsessed. It’s unreal!”

But while Parker’s “behavior at the beginning of the episode was indefensible,” The Bachelor alum noted “it was the bullying of the bully” that also struck the wrong note with her.

Monet agreed, saying she was surprised ABC “let some of that slip through the cracks.”

Parker’s fellow suitors definitely didn’t let him off easy, with even Devin Harris emerging midway through to scold him.

“There are two types of men,” Harris said during the special. “There are men that want an independent, strong woman. And there are men that want a woman that they can control. I feel right now that you are the man that wants to control a woman so that you can feel better about yourself.”

“That’s not a man,” he continued. “What blows my mind is you’re saying that you’re on a rescue mission, but it seemed that the only person that needed rescuing was Hannah from you.”

“They should have protected themselves a little bit, because it came off as though they allowed this behavior when in reality, like, he didn’t speak over anyone,” she noted. “He let them have their say. He sat there, and he took it. When Devin came out, that was so lame. And then he disappears, and it was like, ‘Can I say anything?’”

Brown will choose from her final three men — Jed Wyatt, Peter Weber and Tyler Cameron — on the two-part season finale of The Bachelorette, airing Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Ashley Iaconetti