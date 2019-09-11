Anna Duggar Shares Rare Shoutout to Husband Josh, and Social Media Sounds Off

Anna Duggar gave a rare shoutout to husband Josh Duggar on Instagram this week while telling her followers about the “Family Night” they celebrated with a few members of the extended Counting On family. Sharing a photo of her and Josh’s son, Mason, on his second birthday.

“[Monday is] becoming the favorite night of the week! Josh and I enjoyed spending time in the kitchen together making some grass-fed steak fajitas,” Duggar began her lengthy caption. “Tonight we celebrated Mason’s 2nd Birthday with Michelle and cousin Evan. We also celebrated [Lauren Swanson’s parents] Dwain & Lana’s Anniversary! (Joe [Duggar] and [Kendra [Caldwell] are out of town, so we will probably celebrate their anniversary next week.)”

She continued, “It was a great evening hearing from Austin [Forsyth] about the work he did with the Medic Corps team in the Bahamas. Watching Dwain & Lana play the newlywed game (I’m so thankful for this couple, they are not just family and sweet friends, they are awesome mentors who are always saying an encouraging word and living out a genuine love for God and others) and of course enjoying some ice cream cake since there were so many things to celebrate!”

She also opened up about missing Great-Grandma Mary Duggar, who died suddenly earlier this year. “Family is such a treasure, and life is short! I miss having Great-Grandma here, she never missed a birthday and would join in on all the family night games — even if the game included eating nasty Jelly Beans. Wherever your family is — be sure to let them know how much you love them, you never know when it will be your last time you have a chance to say it!”

“Well, It’s been a great day — so many special people were celebrated and i’m closing out the day with a heart full of thankfulness!” Duggar wrote.

“P.S. — One more thing I’m celebrating is Mason as outgrown his dairy allergy — he thinks ice cream is pretty good too!” she concluded.

Plenty of Duggar’s nearly 900,000 followers took to the comments section to react to the family night.

“Nice to read such a lovely, happy post before I go to bed. Great that you have such a big, close family,” one Instagram user wrote.

“My husband and i really miss watching you and Josh on tv. Love and prayers from Denmark,” another said.

“Thank you for sharing. It gives me hope that families like yours exist. I’m not fortunate to have that,” another said.

“So happy for you all. Love that you have special moments together. Love your family!” someone else wrote.

Josh’s brother-in-law Austin Forsyth recently returned home from the Bahamas after flying down with some other Duggar family members to help with Hurricane Dorian relief. Forsyth’s wife, Joy-Anna Duggar, was happy to have him home, sharing photos of their reunion on Instagram over the weekend.

“He’s HOME!” Joy-Anna captioned the post. “Keep praying for [MEDIC Corps] and some of my family as they are still working down in Bahamas!”

Forsyth, John David Duggar, Jana Duggar and some of their younger brothers traveled to the Caribbean to help restore the islands after the hurricane swept through the area. “They will assist [the] islands with rescue, medical care and delivery of water and other supplies,” the family revealed last week.