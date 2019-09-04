‘America’s Got Talent’: Watch Contestant Kodi Lee’s Inspiring Calum Scott Cover

America’s Got Talent contestant Kodi Lee proved once again he has what it takes to win it all during the semifinals round. The 22-year-old singer secured the Gabrielle Union’s Golden Buzzer after wowing the judges with his powerful vocals. At the time his mother, Tina, revealed her son was blind and autistic. Since then, Lee has continued to blow away expectations every time he has stepped on the AGT stage.

Lee blew the judges and viewers away with his rendition of Calum Scott’s “You Are the Reason,” which left even Simon with a big smile on his face.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The audience contributed to the emotional vibe of the performance lending their phone lights to adorn the venue as he sang. While the song ended with a standing ovation, viewers took to social media to express their awe at the performer’s unique talents.

The performance was met with an overwhelming response from the audience, who even chanted his name. The judges showered the singer with praise, with more than one holding back their emotions.

“We are all thankful to be in your orbit,” Union said, fighting back tears. The other judges also shared similar sentiments, thankful to be able to experience his talents.

Fans were equally as amazed with Lee’s talents on social media, hoping the young singer takes the win at the end of the competition.

Amazing performance by Kodi Lee and even more amazing that he gives us the reason to set and reach goals. #AGT #KodiLee #AutismAwareness pic.twitter.com/cq5frD7XeX — Vanessa Jasinski (@VanessaJasinski) September 4, 2019

When you hear the first two words of Kodi Lee’s song choice tonight in #AGT and the tears fall. What an amazing job from an extremely talented musician! I hope he wins!! #KodiLee — melissaegan@cox.net (@melissaegancox1) September 4, 2019

Everytime @Kodileerocks performs on #AGT, I get emotional….Kodi your story is so inspiring and your voice is so beautiful that it just moves me to tears. You will always have my vote!! ❤❤ — Ashley Stickley (@AshleyM2791) September 4, 2019

I love how @SimonCowell highlighted and commented on Kodi’s talent and not just his disability or sob story. Because he’s more than just his disability, it doesn’t define him #AGT @AGT pic.twitter.com/fsaFlGx8PP — Kait 🇨🇦❤️ (@1Band1D1Dream) September 4, 2019

Not everyone was buying into Lee’s hype, however, with some saying his story is helping him stand out from other singers on the show.

Unpopular opinion time: I’m not a big fan of Kodi Lee. He’s a good singer, don’t get me wrong, but take away the sob story and he’s just another singer. #AGT — Turbo W (@TurboW24) September 4, 2019

What did you think of Lee’s heartwarming song choice? America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.