‘America’s Got Talent’: Watch Contestant Kodi Lee’s Inspiring Calum Scott Cover

America’s Got Talent contestant Kodi Lee proved once again he has what it takes to win it all […]

America’s Got Talent contestant Kodi Lee proved once again he has what it takes to win it all during the semifinals round. The 22-year-old singer secured the Gabrielle Union’s Golden Buzzer after wowing the judges with his powerful vocals. At the time his mother, Tina, revealed her son was blind and autistic. Since then, Lee has continued to blow away expectations every time he has stepped on the AGT stage.

Lee blew the judges and viewers away with his rendition of Calum Scott’s “You Are the Reason,” which left even Simon with a big smile on his face.

The audience contributed to the emotional vibe of the performance lending their phone lights to adorn the venue as he sang. While the song ended with a standing ovation, viewers took to social media to express their awe at the performer’s unique talents.

The performance was met with an overwhelming response from the audience, who even chanted his name. The judges showered the singer with praise, with more than one holding back their emotions.

“We are all thankful to be in your orbit,” Union said, fighting back tears. The other judges also shared similar sentiments, thankful to be able to experience his talents.

Fans were equally as amazed with Lee’s talents on social media, hoping the young singer takes the win at the end of the competition.

Not everyone was buying into Lee’s hype, however, with some saying his story is helping him stand out from other singers on the show.

What did you think of Lee’s heartwarming song choice? America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

