‘American Idol’ Contestant Who Fled the Congo Gets a Second Chance From Judges

The American Idol judges are giving Ron Bultongez another chance to chase his dreams.

In Sunday’s episode of American Idol, the 21-year-old fan favorite contestant who escaped the Congo at a young age opened up about the recent struggle he is undergoing.

“To be here on American Idol right now, the third day of Hollywood week, a little kid from the Congo, it doesn’t sound real,” he said. “I recently became the guardian of my two younger brothers. They were in a pretty bad situation.”

Continued Bultongez, “So I decided to step up and be the man, the brother that they needed in their life — probably one of the biggest responsibilities I’ve taken on and that’s given me more fire to come perform my best here.”

During his first audition, Bultongez won over viewers with his performance of James Bay’s “Let It Go.”

But despite bringing tears to America’s eyes, it wasn’t enough for the judges at first.

“I think that I don’t know who you are yet,” judge Katy Perry told him. “I know about your story and I respect your story and I think it’s beautiful and inspiring but sometimes you have to separate the story from what we’re really looking for. I think you were really good at doing that imitation but I don’t know who you are at all.”

With only a “yes” from judge Luke Bryan, the singer initially didn’t make it to Hollywood Week. But judge Lionel Richie had a change of heart quickly and decided to reverse his “no.”

Now, the singer and father of one has one goal in mind.

“Tonight is for my family — my son, my brothers, for me to be able to provide them the life that they deserve,” he added. “If I go through, we all go through.”

Perry revealed prior to the reboot’s premiere that the judging in the ABC version of Idol would be more compassionate than that of the previous judges.

“It’s very constructive criticism,” Perry told PEOPLE of her judging style Sunday. “Personally, I’m a straight shooter. I’m very cut and dry sometimes. You know it seems a little not soft — I do try and watch myself because I do know how it feels to be in their shoes. I was in their shoes 10 years ago. I remind myself and I’m reminded and I’m inspired by all of their stories. I know it wasn’t an overnight success for me; it’s not going to be for them. They still have a long way to go. We’re really real with them.”

“We really encourage them,” she continued. “There’s no dismissing and just sending off and saying, ‘You suck.’ That’s not how we roll. I think in the past there was some of that and maybe taking advantage of people; their actual skill sets for comedy. We don’t do that anymore but we still laugh just as much.”

