‘American Idol’ Judge Katy Perry Reveals How Fast Food Brought Her and Fiance Orlando Bloom Together

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have In-N-Out to thank for their upcoming nuptials!

In Sunday’s Season 2 premiere of ABC’s American Idol reboot, the judge revealed the funny food misstep that first brought her together with her now-fiancé while speaking with a contestant auditioning in the first round of the new season who worked at the cult fast food chain.

“I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out,” she interjected, going on to tell the story of how she and the Lord of the Rings actor first linked up at a Golden Globes party in January 2016.

“We were at the Golden Globes and, we weren’t together, so I had my security guard order 10 [In-N-Out burgers],” she recalled. “And all of a sudden I see my boyfriend’s hand — he wasn’t even sitting at out table — swoops in and he grabs it.”

Perry continued, “And I’m like, ‘Hey, that’s my burger!’”

Fellow judge Luke Bryan chimed in, “And you’re like, ‘Oh, you’re on the other end of that hand!’”

“In-N-Out creates true love,” the contestant concluded, to which Perry and her other judge Lionel Richie agreed.

At the time of filming, Bloom may have just been the “Firework” singer’s boyfriend, but since then, the two have taken a major step in their relationship.

Bloom proposed to his longtime girlfriend on Valentine’s Day 2019, revealing the following day that they were planning to tie the knot with a photo of her unique floral ring.

“Full bloom,” Perry captioned the photo, making a play on her new fiancé’s last name.

Last week, the pop star dished on how the proposal went down on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“It was Valentine’s Day…I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner, but instead we pulled up to a helicopter,” Perry shared, adding that once inside, Bloom gave her a sweet note about his love for her to read as he pulled out the ring box. It didn’t go as smoothly as planned, she joked.

“He’s pulling out this box that’s too big for his coat pocket, and it rips his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne,” Perry continued, calling the gaffe “really sweet.”

Once the two had their big moment in the air, Perry revealed, “We landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles] and my whole family was there, and all my friends. He did so well.”

Photo credit: Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images