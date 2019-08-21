Amber Portwood’s Daughter Had a Heartbreaking Reaction on ‘Teen Mom OG’ to Her Mom’s Arrest

Amber Portwood’s 10-year-old daughter Leah was really struggling in the wake of her mother’s domestic violence arrest, which played out on Monday’s season finale of Teen Mom OG. Shortly before Portwood was accused of brandishing a machete at boyfriend Andrew Glennon while he was holding their 1-year-old son James, she lamented to her friend that their relationship was in a difficult spot.

“He’ll joke when it’s not time to joke,” Portwood said on Monday’s episode. “I just think that when he jokes when we’re talking about things that bother me, that bothers me. I know it’s hard for people to understand.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following Portwood’s arrest, which the show documented with the 911 call from Glennon after he texted emergency services seeking help, the Teen Mom star’s ex, Gary Shirley, took wife Kristina out to eat to discuss the situation’s impact on their family, especially Leah.

“I wish we could just wake up and say it was a dream,” Kristina said.

Gary added that while Leah wasn’t in the house when the incident between Portwood and Glennon occurred, he was upset at his co-parenting partner for making things complicated for their family and their daughter.

“This has an impact on all of us. She didn’t just affect her own self and her own family. It trickles down to us, too,” he said.

Kristina then revealed that Leah had been struggling with anxiety surrounding the arrest, including what would happen to her little brother.

“Ultimately, Leah is almost 11. She knows a lot of what’s going on,” she revealed. “I think the only thing she’s said to me is, ‘If Mommy goes back to prison, what happens to James? Will James be taken away from me as well?’ I don’t have those answers.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: YouTube/MTV