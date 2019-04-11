‘Alaskan Bush People’: Rain Brown Reveals What She Is ‘Thankful’ for After Depression Admission

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown has a lot to be thankful for, including her family’s new homestead in Washington.

Just days after posting an emotional and honest message about her battle with depression, the Discovery Channel star took to Instagram again to open up about the little things in life that make her happy, such as her continued connection with nature in her family’s new state of Washington.

“Thank you, God,” Brown, the youngest of the Alaskan Bush People siblings, captioned the photo, adding the hashtags “stay strong” and “stay happy.”

Brown’s post was met with a wave of comments from her followers and fans, who were equally as grateful that she had shared the stunning view on social media.

“Wow. As far as the eye can see,” one person wrote. “Stunning shot.”

“How beautiful!” another added. “It is a gift to live in this wonderful nature! The great view is breathtakingly beautiful!”

“Beautiful place for a gorgeous day , I wish you have good day and family too, bless!!!” wrote another fan.

Another pointed out that it would be “hard not to be happy with a view like that.”

Brown frequently takes to social media to allow fans a view into her daily life on her family’s new 435-acre plot of land in Washington, which they have dubbed North Star Ranch, and which they moved to amid Brown family matriarch Ami Brown’s battle against Stage 4 lung cancer.

The long battle, which ultimately saw Ami victorious, took its toll on Brown, who admitted that she suffered depression. In a post earlier this month, Brown once again opened up about the difficult period in her life and what helped her overcome those dark times.

“Life is about purpose. Change. Chance. Love. Hard work. And most of all, God. I’m so grateful that I get to spend my life with my incredible family in the bush of a beautiful state,” she wrote.

“I never thought I would feel like I do now again. I thought my happiness was over, little did I know it was only beginning,” she continued. “With a full heart and tears in my eyes, I want to say, Thank you. thank you For allowing me to thrive and be myself, and most of all thank you for supporting my family’s hard work all these years. I can’t wait to share more of our lives with you. Here’s to freedom lovely’s, cheers.”

Along with her fans and her new life in a new state, Brown certainly has a lot more to be thankful for, including the fact that she recently became an aunt. In January, her brother, Noah Brown, and his wife, Rhain, welcomed their first child together, son Elijah Connor Brown.