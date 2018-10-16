‘Alaskan Bush People’: Billy Brown Hospitalized for Respiratory Infection

Alaskan Bush People star Billy Brown is recovering from a stay in the hospital after contracting an upper respiratory infection.

Radar Online reported Tuesday that the 65-year-old Discovery star was hospitalized and treated for the illness, a network rep confirmed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fortunately, Brown is “at home right now in Washington taking care of it,” the rep added.

Radar added that a source close to the family said the patriarch of the family “has been coughing a lot lately, and needed time to heal. But everyone is hopeful that he will be okay.”

The official Alaskan Bush People Twitter account tweeted out the story Tuesday, adding, “Billy was in the hospital last week, but is now at home focusing on his health.”

Billy was in the hospital last week, but is now at home focusing on his health. //t.co/Fdum0U6LPt — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) October 16, 2018

It’s been a tough year for the Browns, what with mom Ami’s cancer treatment and recovery and son Matt entering rehab again for alcoholism.

“Billy has been a rock for his family and it’s been a hard year. He always put them first but right now he must focus on his own health and making sure he is okay so that he can continue to be there for them,” the insider added.

While Ami was announced to be “cancer-free” earlier this year following a rigorous treatment regiment that left her weakened, Brown was working to settle the family into their new Washington home, as seen in the most recent season of the reality series. The Browns all held their breath as Brown, Ami and son Bear returned to Los Angeles for more cancer testing, reflecting on what the matriarch meant to them.

“Mom is who we turn to. Mom is always the person who’s like, the shining light. She’s the ultimate mother,” daughter Snowbird said.

She continued, “She’s taught me that it’s OK to be who you are, and you don’t have to change for anybody or to be better, that you are perfect the way you are.”

Matt was also dealing with his addiction to alcohol, having first entered treatment in 2016.

“I struggle with substance abuse, and after a year of ups and downs, I decided to return to treatment,” Matt told PEOPLE in September. “I’m really grateful for everyone’s support and hope to have my life back on track soon.”

Photo credit: Discovery