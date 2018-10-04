Abby Lee Miller Reportedly Hasn’t Paid Taxes on Dance Studio in 3 Years

Abby Lee Miller still owes a lot in taxes.

According to Radar Online, the 52-year-old dance instructor and former coach on Lifetime’s Dance Moms hasn’t paid taxes on her Pittsburgh studio, The Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC), in three years.

A clerk for the Allegheny County Court in Pennsylvania alleged that Miller failed to pay a total of $1,771,38 in taxes as well as two years of interest for the 2016 year. She reportedly failed to pay $1,771.38 in taxes with one-year worth of interest for the 2017 year, and for the 2018 year, she has delinquent taxes amounting to $1,966,23.

It is now known of the dance studio, which was the location for Dance Moms‘ first four seasons, is still holding classes. Currently, property is not in a sheriff’s sale.

After being indicted in 2015 for bankruptcy fraud and concealment of bankruptcy assets in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Miller was sentenced to 366 days at a federal penitentiary in Victorville, California. She was also ordered to pay a $40,000 fine and serve two years’ probation.

In May of 2018, after being granted early release and being transferred to a halfway house, however, the former Dance Moms coach found herself up against an entirely different battle. After undergoing emergency back surgery for what doctors initially believed to be an infection, Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

“It was not an infection, it was a type of a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma – it’s a type of a cancer,” Dr. Hooman M. Melamed, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Cedar Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital, said at the time. “We’re getting an oncologist involved and we have to figure out what the next steps are as far as chemotherapy or radiation or more spine surgery. Depending on the tumor type, depending on the sensitivity of the tumor – it just depends the type but I feel more than yes, she will undergo chemotherapy or radiation.”

Miller has since undergone rigorous treatment, including several rounds of chemotherapy, and spent five-months in a at a live-in rehabilitation facility. In August, a source revealed that the 52-year-old may permanently be confined to a wheelchair.

“Abby has been trying to stay positive throughout this journey, but it’s been tough,” the insider said. “She’s getting a little stronger every day, but we don’t know if she’ll ever walk again.”

Miller has been keeping her spirits high, however, and recently rang in her 52nd birthday with friends. She is also looking forward to season eight of Dance Moms.