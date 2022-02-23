A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for “low ratings.” However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff’s behavior.

The documentary series debuted in late January, and the fourth episode was set to air on Monday. However, no episode has aired since Feb. 14. The show was originally set to run 10 episodes. It was also set to be available on the A&E app and the network’s website. However, the episodes that did air were suddenly scrubbed from all platforms, Variety reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Adults Adopting Adults centered on couples who were hoping to adopt other adults. Huff and his wife Christy Huff became the breakout stars, as the Ohio couple tried to adopt Illeana, a 20-year-old pregnant woman living in Austria. They met her through a social media group for people interested in adopting adults. Viewers accused Huff of having ulterior motives, especially after Huff admitted that his previous effort to adopt an 18-year-old girl didn’t work out because he developed feelings for the teenager, reports The Daily Beast.

Ileana eventually joined the Huffs, and Huff’s behavior came under even more intense scrutiny. At one point, he told Ileana, “I want you to stay right here because I like hugging you and you’re awfully sweet.” He also had Ileana live in a trailer right outside Huff’s front door and paid for her medical appointments. Viewers began accusing Huff of grooming Ileana and suspected he might be involved with human trafficking.

Some viewers also dug up Huff’s TikTok account, where he made racist comments. “Racism is alive and well in this country, unfortunately, it comes from the Blacks,” he said in one video that circulated on Twitter. Huff’s TikTok account has since been deleted.

A&E has not commented on Adults Adopting Adults’ cancelation, but Huff denied the show was pulled from the network because of his behavior. Rumors that he acted inappropriately with Ileana are “absolutely false,” he told The Daily Beast. “I never had any inappropriate actions, words, comments, anything to her,” he said.

Two other families were included in the series premiere, reports Distractify. In Las Vegas, viewers met Vickie and Joe, who adopted Kim, a married mother of two, because Kim wanted grandparents for her children. Kim had no relationship with her mother and in-laws, but the relationship with Vickie and Joe was complicated because Kim and her husband make more money than them. The other story involved Derek and Carol of New York, who were adopting 23-year-old Bianca. Bianca grew up in the foster system and hoped to find the stability she missed when growing up after her marriage fell apart.