Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Adopted Son Dies Just A Few Days After Her Death

Tragedy struck the family of Zsa Zsa Gabor again this week as her adopted son passed away only a week after the late actress’ death, according to TMZ.

Oliver Prinz von Anhalt, the son of Zsa Zsa Gabor and Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt, died a week after getting into a motorcycle accident on Mulholland drive. He passed away on Sunday after staying in the hospital for seven days.

On the same day as Oliver’s motorcycle accident, his mother Zsa Zsa Gabor passed away from a heart attack.

After Oliver’s motorcycle crashed into another vehicle, he went into a coma and never came out.

Shockingly, Frédéric had no idea his son was in an accident. Von Anhalt told TMZ that he believed Oliver was in Germany.

The grieving husband explained that he got a call from the coroner on Monday night, and received the horrible news.

On Tuesday, Zsa Zsa Gabor’s cause of death was officially released.

TMZ reportedly obtained the death certificate for the late actress, which claimed that the official cause of death was a heart attack. The document explained that there were two other factors that contributed to the heart attack. Gabor suffered from coronary artery disease as well as cerebral vascular disease.

She was born in Hungary, and eventually went on to win the title of Miss Hungary in 1936. Five years later, Gabor moved to the United States in 1941.

During her forty-year career, Gabor starred in a slew of titles in films and TV, such as the original Moulin Rouge, Touch of Evil, and Adam West’s Batman.

In addition to her acting roles, Gabor will be remembered as one of the preeminent socialites of the 20th century.

She tied the knot nine times through the course of her life, including marriages to Conrad Hilton, founder of the Hilton hotel chain, actor George Sanders and, most recently, Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt during this extremely difficult time.

