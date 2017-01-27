Yeardley Love: The Mom Of UVA Lacrosse Killer George Hugely Reveals New Game Changing Statement

Four years ago, University of Virginia student and lacrosse player George Huguely was sentenced to 23 years in prison without parole. He was convicted of the second-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend, Yeardley Love. While many believe that Huguely was justly convicted, his mother disagrees and has finally spoken out about the trial.

In 2010, Yardley was found in a pool of her own blood in her off-campus apartment. It was clear that she had been beaten to death. Huguely did admit that he ha kicked in Love’s door and started to shake her, which resulted in her hitting her head on the wall.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite Huguley’s admission and the evidence against him, Huguley’s mother, Marta Murphy, says that her son was given too harsh a sentence.

“He had absolutely no intent to hurt Yeardley,” Murphy said. “Yeardley was his best friend.”

Murphy believes that instead of being charged with murder, Huguely should have been charged with the lesser crime of manslaughter because he did not go into the situation with the intent to kill. Murphy uses the fact that Huguely admitted that he had grabbed Love by the neck, but did not strangle her, to prove that he did not want to kill her. She says that Yeardley’s death came as a result of the two falling off the bed.

While it is too late to argue her case in the original trial, she is getting a chance to make her point in an upcoming wrongful death lawsuit filed against Huguely but the Love family. They are suing for $30 million dollars.

While the Love family did not speak out about Murphy’s claims, the family has no doubts that Huguely was guilty of killing Yeardley. Even Murphy knows that her son killed his ex, but she doesn’t believe that the jury made the right verdict.

“I never spoke, initially out of respect for the Love family,” Murphy said. “And secondly, because I believed our criminal justice system works and our criminal justice system gets it right. But it doesn’t always get it right.”

Next: Attempted Murderer Testifies She’s ‘So Proud’ Of Herself For Stabbing Nurse | Double Murder Suspect Turns Gun On Self To End Hours-Long Police Standoff | Murderer Buries Body Of Victim Under Piles Of Her ‘Beloved Romance Novels’ | Washington Killer Says ‘Satan Was In Control’ When He Murdered Ex-Girlfriend And Two Others At Party

[H/T PEOPLE]